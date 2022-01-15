The Top 10 Most Important Returning Wolverines In 2022

The Michigan Football program is looking to replace several key contributors from the 2021 squad, including two projected first-round NFL draft picks.

Though Michigan fans are certainly going to enjoy every bit of the incredible 2021 season, questions - and some concerns - are already starting to build for 2022.

The most obvious question mark is the man leading the charge in Ann Arbor, head coach Jim Harbaugh. On the heels of what is unquestionably his most successful season at Michigan to date, Harbaugh appears to be taking a good hard look at what the NFL might be willing to offer - with a particular focus on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Beyond Harbaugh, the Wolverines are losing some big-time pieces from the 2021 roster - including guys like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Daxton Hill, Hassan Haskins, Christopher Hinton, etc. While the offense looks like it will return most of its firepower, the defense will certainly be searching for some answers during the off-season.

With that, here are my 10 most important returning Wolverines in 2022.

10. Mike Morris

With the loss of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, the Wolverines will be looking to replace a ton of production - including 25 total sacks from the 2021 season.

Of all the likely candidates to help fill that void, junior Mike Morris seems best positioned. The 6-6, 278-pound defensive end played significant snaps in Mike Macdonald's new defensive scheme for 2021, finishing with 16 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and 1 interception.

If the Wolverines are going to soften the blow that comes with losing both Hutchinson and Ojabo in the same year, Morris will play a big part in making that happen.

9. Junior Colson

He played a lot of meaningful football during his freshman campaign, including the 2021 college football playoff. In year two, linebacker Junior Colson is likely to step into a starting role - filling the void left by veteran linebacker Josh Ross.

Colson amassed 28 solo tackles in 2021, good for eighth overall on the Michigan defensive roster. After gaining a ton of valuable experience in 2021, the 6-2, 225-pound product out of Brentwood (Tenn.) is primed for a very productive 2022 season.

8. Andrel Anthony

His stats from the 2021 season might not jump off of the page, but a quick review of the film will certainly have Michigan fans excited about the possibilities with No. 1 - Andrel Anthony.

Anthony had his coming out part in East Lansing, hauling in six receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns - all career-high's. Though his production was relatively limited, the athleticism he displayed was anything but.

From his speed in the open field to his ability to snag the ball out of the air over helpless defenders, Andrel Anthony might just find himself as the primary target at wideout in 2022.

7. Donovan Edwards

Is there anything this guy can't do? During his freshman campaign, running back Donovan Edwards proved why guys like Jim Harbaugh and Mike Hart were over the moon about having this kid in Ann Arbor. He's quick, fast, powerful, can catch the ball out of the backfield and can drop dimes from about 60+ yards out with pressure bearing down on him.

Against Maryland, Edwards set a career-high with 10 receptions for 170 yards and 1 touchdown - the most receiving yards ever for a Michigan running back. Against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game, Edwards tossed a 75-yard dime to WR Roman Wilson for the first touchdown pass of his collegiate career.

Put simply, Donovan Edwards is going to play a very big role in the Michigan offense in 2022.

6. Mazi Smith

The Wolverines are already somewhat thin in the middle defensively, a reality that is particularly true with the recent departure of veteran DL Christopher Hinton to the NFL.

With so many questions up front defensively, the return of junior DL Mazi Smith is critical to Michigan's success in 2022. The 6-3, 322-pound product out of Grand Rapids (Mich.) has appeared in a total of 20 games throughout his three-year career - including 13 starts in 2021.

Smith's 37 total tackles were the most of any defensive lineman on the Michigan roster, meaning his returning production will likely be leaned on heavily in 2022.

5. Cade McNamara

McNamara's appearance on this list at No. 5 is sure to raise some eyebrows. Hell, the fact that he's even on the list at all is probably raising a few.

Regardless of where you stand on Cade McNamara in 2022, the reality is that this guy helped engineer one of the most successful seasons in Michigan Football history - one that included a dominant win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship.

I firmly believe that JJ McCarthy is the future of the quarterback position at the University of Michigan, but I also believe that McNamara's experience will pay huge dividends toward McCarthy's development over the next six months. I'm not sure that McNamara is prepared to pay the role of backup QB in 2022, but Michigan would likely benefit tremendously if he did.

4. Ronnie Bell

Just when it looked like it was about to be bag season for WR Ronnie Bell, an injury against Western Michigan cut his season short. Though he was unable to compete on the field, Bell's presence in and around the Michigan Football program was critical to their success.

A healthy return in 2022 means that Michigan gets back a big-time weapon on the field and, perhaps even more importantly, a big-time piece in the locker room.

3. Zak Zinter

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said that Zak Zinter might be Michigan's top offensive player on the roster. At 6-6, 325-pounds, Zinter has established himself as a critical piece along what was recently recognized as the best offensive line in all of college football.

With the departure of veterans Andrew Vastardis and Andrew Stueber, Zinter's experience and leadership will be critical to Michigan's success up front in 2022.

2. JJ McCarthy

He's the future of the program - and if you listen to many within the Michigan fan base, the future is now.

JJ McCarthy's high-profile recruitment made him a fan favorite before he even stepped foot on Michigan's campus. Once he arrived, the fandom certainly didn't die down - particularly after watching him play on Saturday's. He's a playmaker with a big arm and he can make just about any throw on the football field. Beyond the power and accuracy with his arm, McCarthy has repeatedly shown the ability to escape the pocket and create plays with his feet.

While the physical abilities are impressive, it's McCarthy's leadership abilities that help take his game to the next level. Displaying a maturity well-beyond his years, McCarthy embraces the leadership role as well as just about anyone you'll find at the collegiate level.

If Michigan's offense is going to take the next step in 2022, it will be sophomore JJ McCarthy who leads it there.

1. Blake Corum

He's not just one of the hardest working players on the team, he might be one of the hardest working college football players in all of America.

Though an injury slowed him down a bit in 2021, Corum still finished his sophomore campaign with 952 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 144 carries. He also hauled in 24 receptions for 141 yards and 1 touchdown out of the backfield, making him one of the more productive receivers on the Michigan roster.

As a result of his success in 2022, Corum was recognized as an All-Big Ten selection (third team), a Paul Hornung Award finalist and earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors on four separate occasions.

While his returning production is certainly more than enough to place him in the top spot, it's the combination of athleticism, work ethic and leadership that puts Blake Corum firmly at the top of my list as the most important returning Wolverine in 2022.