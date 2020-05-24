WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Commit Film Study: Junior Colson

Eric Rutter

As soon as Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star outside linebacker Junior Colson committed to Michigan, the Wolverines added a prospect that offers a unique blend of versatility as an athletic outside linebacker.

“I think my playing style is definitely more of a hybrid between essentially a linebacker and a corner, kind of like how Isaiah Simmons plays it," Colson told Wolverine Digest. “I like to be used in multiple positions, so I try to be multi-verse in being able to play most spots.”

Throughout the recruiting process, Michigan has sold Colson on the prospects of lining up at the Viper position, a spot previously held by Khaleke Hudson and Jabrill Peppers. Unlike those two players, though, Colson is a much taller athlete, and his pass rushing skills at outside linebacker are some of the best in the 2021 class.

At this point, Colson is 6-3.5 and 224 pounds, and he has expressed a strong desire to play multiple positions at the next level. The Viper seems to suit that desire well as Colson could still play in the box and blitz into the backfield when not dropping into coverage.

On film, Colson flies off the edge and has a quick burst once the ball is snapped. Colson’s get-off allows him to gain a step on offensive tackles, and he has the bend and leverage to slip around the outside or jump inside on a stunt if need be. That skill is only emphasized by Colson’s play recognition, which is one area the dynamic prospect said he is working on over the offseason.

Awareness is already a strength of Colson’s, though, and his ability to peel off of receivers and pursue the football is a clear strength. Many of Colson’s tackles on film come from his ability to chase down plays from the back side, which highlights his tenacity and pursuit.

In coverage, Colson as the coordination to drop back without flipping his hips and snagged a couple interceptions out of a back pedal last year. This aspect will allow U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown to use him virtually anywhere on defense.

According to 247Sports.com director of scouting Barton Simmons, Colson presents a bevy of strengths on film and should be an impact player early in his career at the next level.

“Formerly slender, athletic linebacker with length that has already begun the process to add mass to support an in-the-box role on the next level,” Simmons said. “Former wide receiver that brings that kind of athleticism to the linebacker position. Loose hips and a natural in coverage. Good ball skills. Attractive as a nickel linebacker. Comfortable operating in space as a perimeter tackler. Good athlete that checks the combine testing box. Extremely productive on a one of the best teams in Tennessee. Sure tackler but not ferocious. Nothing jarring about point of attack physicality. More equipped to be an uncovered run and chase defender than a downhill box defender but is starting to evolve in that regard. Has flashed pass rush ability as a blitzer. Athletic traits and physical development points to an eventual Power Five impact starter with the potential to be a mid-to-late round NFL Draft talent.”

But given Colson’s size before even entering his senior season, it is reasonable that the four-star prospect grows by the time he reaches college. If that were to happen, Colson could easily slide down to the weak-side defensive end position or even attack the quarterback with his hand off the ground as an outside linebacker.

One player that could serve as a decent comparison is former Miami Dolphins great Jason Taylor. As a long player who brought havoc on the edge, Taylor was a pass rushing phenom that bounced between playing with his hand in the dirt or lining up in the linebacking corps. Taylor’s measurable listed on NFL.com are 6-6 and 244 pounds, so a 20-pound weight gain from Colson over the next couple years would not be unheard of.

Either way, Colson has the athleticism required to excel at either position as one of the more versatile defenders in the nation.

Where do you see Junior Colson playing at the next level from a position standpoint? Is he more likely to play as a Viper or a defensive end in college or even a bit of both? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tackling Machine Junior Colson To Play Viper At Michigan

Four-star outside linebacker Junior Colson picked Michigan on Sunday, and he could turn into one of U-M’s more formidable pass rushers on defense.

Eric Rutter

Junior Colson Goes Blue

Four-star outside linebacker Junior Colson chooses Michigan over LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.

Eric Rutter

2020 College Football Coach Power Ratings

One of the foundations of my preseason preview each year are my head coach power ratings. Here's this year's edition.

Steve Deace

Michigan Offers In-State 2022 Wide Receiver Tayshawn Trent

Wide receiver Tayshawn Trent is picking up offers at a rapid pace, and Michigan is one of the more recent schools to extend a scholarship.

Eric Rutter

Announcement Primer: 2021 Outside Linebacker Junior Colson

Four-star outside linebacker Junior Colson breaks down the five teams he is choosing from for his announcement on Sunday.

Eric Rutter

by

The underdogs

Don Brown's Take On Why Some Players Make It And Some Don't

Not all players have fruitful college careers and Don Brown certainly knows that.

Brandon Brown

Don Brown Gives His Take On Playing In An Empty Stadium

No one knows what football will look like this fall but most coaches don't seem to care much either way.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Source: Chaundee Brown Should Receive Immediate Eligiblity

Incoming senior transfer Chaundee Brown should be granted eligibility in 2020-21, a source tells Wolverine Digest

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Rocco Spindler Names Michigan To Final 5

Four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler released his final five schools on Friday night, and Michigan made the cut.

Eric Rutter

Don Brown On Defensive Lapses Against Ohio State, In Bowl Game

Michigan's defensive coordinator has been mostly good but he recognizes that there have been letdowns.

Brandon Brown

by

Mdwalt