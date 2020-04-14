Michigan Offers Trio Of 2021 Running Backs

At the moment, Michigan is in good position to add West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star Donovan Edwards to its 2021 recruiting class, one that ranks No. 10 in the country according to 247Sports.com.

Beyond Edwards, though, U-M is interested in picking up a second running back commitment, and the Wolverines staff is scouting the country for another player to fill that role. That said, Buchholz (Fla.) High running back Quandarius Smith picked up an offer from Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh, a move that made quite an impression on the rising 2021 prospect.

“I really didn’t think they were going to offer me,” Smith told Wolverine Digest. “I was so excited they did with it being my first offer. It was really a blessing.”

During Smith’s conversation with Harbaugh, the U-M assistant coach shared a look into what the Wolverines expect out of their players.

“He said it was a nice program,” Smith said. “They don’t like anyone sitting around, everyone’s doing something. It’s a great school and overall a great program.”

Michigan is the first school to offer Smith, who stands at 5-11 and 195 pounds, and the Wolverines may have found a diamond in the rough. Last year, Smith racked up 1,579 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, and the rising 2021 recruit compares his running style to Leonard Fournette.

On tape, Smith is a hard runner that shows good burst through the hole and can pull away from defenders in the open field. Smith is no stranger to picking up yards after contact, and the recent Michigan offer recipient says he is working on making would-be tacklers miss at an even higher rate during his senior season.

Click here to take a look at Smith’s junior highlight tape.

U-M extends offer to Rutgers RB commit

Last month, East Orange (N.J.) East Orange Campus three-star running back Al-Shadee Salaam gave his verbal commitment to in-state Rutgers, but that has not prevented the U-M staff from kicking the tires on his recruitment.

Measuring at 5-10 and 180 pounds, Salaam sports over 10 offers. Purdue and Minnesota offered the Scarlet Knights commit last month, and Michigan is also interested in the three-star prospect.

Coveted Texas RB offered by Michigan

Last Friday, Michigan handed out another offer to a talented 2021 running back as Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge three-star Alton McCaskill shared the news via his Twitter account.

With Michigan and then later USC and Kansas State offering McCaskill over the past couple days, the 6-1, 195-pound recruit is zeroing in on 30 total offers. Right now, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma State and Penn State hold a “warm” designation for McCaskill according to 247Sports.com, and the No. 26 running back in the country is yet to receive a crystal ball prediction.

Which running back do you think would provide the best compliment to four-star Donovan Edwards, assuming that Michigan lands the talented in-state back? Or should Michigan stick to taking only one player at the position for the 2021 cycle? Let us know!