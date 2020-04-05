WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

You Learn Something New Every Day ... THE 2015 Game

Jake Sage

Riding a four-game winning streak, having won nine of its last 10, Michigan felt pretty good going into its 2015 regular-season finale against Ohio State. But bubbling below the surface was a schematic change that may have been responsible for the Wolverines' 42-13 loss. 

“What a lot of people don’t realize is we should have beat Ohio State in 2015. What happened was we changed up the whole defensive scheme the week going into Ohio State,” former starting safety Dymonte Thomas said during a radio appearance last week with Michael Spath. 

“Coach [DJ] Durkin changed up our defense, so they just ran all over us cause we were running a 3-3-5, which we had not really run all season.”

Spath blatantly asked the safety, “Why did Durkin switch up the defense right before the Ohio State game?”

Thomas responded, “I’m not 100% sure. I just remember walking in, and he was like, 'This is what we are going to go with. We're gonna run this, we gonna run that.'”

To make matters even worse, Thomas acknowledged that many Wolverine defenders didn’t even understand what they were supposed to do on certain plays.

“I remember going into the game some of us were still confused on what plays we were running, what we were calling, what’s our check,” Thomas said. “Like we had been so used to running one defense for Coach Durkin that he changed up things, and I think it kind of threw us off because a lot of us were playing (other) positions and out of positions. We were kind of confused on the check and the call.”

Still to this day, Thomas does not understand why they changed their defensive scheme, which he believed ultimately may have cost them the game. The former Michigan safety would have much rather lost playing the way they had all season compared to playing the contest in a scheme they just learned.

“We didn’t play the game with confidence,” he said. “Compared to like if we had went in there and ran our regular defense, and we would have made mistakes and lost then so be it. But at least we would have known what we were doing. 

"But we were out there not knowing what we were doing. A lot of times we were beat just off our mistakes.”

After they lost, there were a lot of players in the locker room looking for answers, but none came. 

“I remember we didn’t even watch the game after they beat us. Like we didn’t even talk about the game, we didn’t watch the game. I think Coach Harbaugh gave us a few days off and was like, ‘Get ready for the bowl game, we will find out who we will have in a few days.’ And, we didn’t even watch it," Thomas said. "And, I’m not sure why. Maybe Coach Durkin saw something that a lot of people didn’t see [in deciding to change], but it didn’t work. And, we got beat pretty badly.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicting Zach Charbonnet's Sophomore Season Is Very Tricky

Zach Charbonnet burst onto the scene as a freshman and should be in line for a strong sophomore campaign as well.

Brandon Brown

by

UMfb

Two Michigan Contests Among The Best Men's Final Four Games of All-Time

Michigan has played in a couple of the best Final Four games ever, per Pat Forde.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Keeps Momentum With Pledge Of Combo Kicker – Punter Tommy Doman Jr.

The Wolverines 2021 recruiting class is carrying a lot of momentum right now and just added a key piece to the class with the pledge of punting and kicking specialist Tommy Doman Jr. Now, U-M’s class ranks No. 14 in the country according to 247Sports.com.

Eric Rutter

Big Ten Coach, Former Wolverine, Doing His Best To Prepare Players For 2020

Like hundreds of college coaches, former Wolverine and current Northwestern assistant Kurt Anderson is doing his best to navigate uncertain times.

Jake Sage

Make A Choice: Devin Bush Or Jabrill Peppers

If you could get either player back for one year in 2020, who would you pick?

Brandon Brown

by

UMfb

The Five Best Safeties Under Jim Harbaugh

Michigan hasn't really had an elite safety so it's pretty tricky to come up with a top five.

Brandon Brown

by

Colingoblue

Michigan Lands Commitment From Physical Linebacker Casey Phinney

The Wolverines 2021 recruiting class keeps on rolling with the pledge of three-star linebacker Casey Phinney on Friday morning. As a physical linebacker out of Massachusetts, Phinney is U-M’s second defensive commitment in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

New Four-Star Michigan Tight End Commit Louis Hansen Breakdown

The Michigan 2021 class keeps on rolling, and four-star tight end Louis Hansen is the latest to join the bunch. Hansen is an accomplished receiver and run blocker, so both traits will be heavily relied upon once he arrives in Ann Arbor

Eric Rutter

Dymonte Thomas Relives Career, Transition To Harbaugh, What Could Have Been In 2016

In today's #GameOfMyLife, former Michigan safety Dymonte Thomas has a lot to say about a myriad of topics from 2013-16.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/03/20

Should we be getting nervous the longer the Josh Christopher saga goes on?

Steve Deace