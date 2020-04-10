Michigan OL Commit Greg Crippen Pushes SUV, Other Prospects Continue Home Workouts

WolverineDigest
While many prospects across the country are stuck inside the four walls of their houses, several Michigan targets have kept busy to maintain their fitness level during the coronavirus quarantine.

Recently, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive lineman Greg Crippen committed to Michigan a couple weeks back. Since that time, the U-M commit, who factors in at center down the line, has stayed on a consistent workout program, one that involves pushing a mid-size SUVs up a hill as part of an aggressive travel plan. 

Though a bit unconventional, Crippen has an opportunity to drop his hips, maintain leverage and charge forward throughout the exercise. In practice, this could help simulate what run blocking is like, but it certainly qualifies as a difficult workout that will test the four-star’s strength and cardio conditioning.

“My Dad keeps me busy with a lot of those types of workouts,” Crippen told Wolverine Digest. “His plan is a full-size SUV this week. We will see.”

With a regimen of transporting 1,000s of pounds at a time, Crippen is doing his part to stay in shape until further notice.

Last week, Michigan issued an offer to 2022 Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy running back Damari Alston, and the talented ball carrier has been doing his part to build on his explosion and speed during the offseason.

While Alston has made it a point to work on his strength training down South, another Michigan target is angling for a similar approach much closer to Schembechler Hall in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Godwin Heights Senior three-star offensive lineman Ru’Quan Buckley.

Strapped with several pairs of dumbbells, Buckely is focusing on both accessory lifts while sprinkling in a few compound movements as well.

In this particular workout, Buckley’s program consisted of:

DB Bench Press – 5x10 @ 85 lbs 

DB Squats – 3x8 @ 85 lbs.

DB Curls – 5x10 @ 40 lbs.

Split Squats – 3x10 @ 40 lbs.

Elsewhere in the 2021 class, Michigan is staying in daily communication with Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star offensive lineman Tristan Bounds. As one of Ed Warriner’s top targets at the position, Bounds has worked to incorporate several different

“From an athletic standpoint, Bounds has stayed busy during the quarantine by completing the workouts assigned to him by his personal trainer, a regimen that includes bodyweight exercises in addition to implementing weight training with the tools at his disposal. This has helped for the long, physically imposing lineman to stay in shape during these trying times.”

Keeping with the theme of lineman working hard throughout the quarantine, Michigan four-star commit Giovanni El-Hadi tells Wolverine Digest that he is working out at his coach’s house and has focused on using weight bands and body weight exercises during this time.

How have you been staying active during the quarantine? Do you have any stay-at-home workout tips for Michigan prospects? Let us know!

