The Most Interesting Things Steve Clinkscale Said: Sept. 14, 2022

When you listen to Michigan cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale talk, you just feel like you're learning more about football. The dude has been around for a while, has an air of confidence about him and is getting a lot out of his guys. On Wednesday afternoon, "Clink" spoke about freshman Amorion Walker, his overall philosophy when it comes to coaching cornerbacks and of course, working for Jim Harbaugh.

"Do I like PBUs and contesting the ball? Yes. Do I love them? No. I love interceptions. We'll get more interceptions. They're coming."

All offseason long we've heard from different members of the secondary and now Clinkscale that the defense as a unit is focusing on intercepting the ball and causing fumbles. In the first game, we saw Rod Moore get a pick and also saw DJ Turner scoop a fumble up and run it back for a touchdown. Clinkscale knows that taking the ball away is paramount for a team's success and he has driven that message home to his guys.

"[Mike Sainristil] is kind of a coach on the field. I love having him around the room."

Newly minted cornerback Mike Sainristil might be the surprise of the season so far. When it was announced that he was switching from offense to defense, I viewed it as somewhat of a token move to add some depth at the nickel position. Instead, Sainristil earned a starting spot and has literally been one of the best players on that side of the ball. Clinkscale rattles off a long list of reasons explaining why Sainristil has been successful already and all of them are showing up on the field through two weeks.

"I love working for Jim Harbaugh. I like his mind."

Clinkscale said this in reference to Harbaugh's willingness to move guys from one side of the ball to the other. We've already seen it pay dividends with Sainristil and true freshman Amorion Walker is now getting reps on both sides of the ball. Harbaugh has always liked "football guys" who can get it done on offense and defense and right now, Clink is seeing some of the benefits of it.

"[Amorion Walker] is a very versatile athlete and he's very natural at corner when it comes to the athletic piece."

I just find myself more and more intrigued by Amorion Walker. At 6-4 and at least 180 pounds, he just looks the part. He's been billed as one of the fastest and most natural athletes on the team by his peers and now by Clinkscale, and the fact that he's getting in-game reps on both sides of the ball just two weeks into his collegiate career proves that. Throw in the fact that he's apparently picking things up incredibly fast and I think he's got future star written all over him.