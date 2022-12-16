Skip to main content

Michigan Unveils New Addition To Helmet For College Football Playoff

The Michigan Wolverines unveiled a new addition to their iconic Helmet on Friday.

The Michigan Football helmet is one of the most iconic and recognizable pieces of athletic equipment anywhere in the world - and now it's getting a new addition for the college football playoff. 

Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, an honorary member of team 143, died exactly one week ago after a two-year battle with bone cancer.

Meechie's presence around the football program not only had a big impact on him, it also had a big impact on the players and coaches who were fortunate enough to spend time with him. 

As a way to remember his life and legacy, the Wolverines will be sporting stickers on their helmets for the College Football Playoff that honor Meechie.

You can check out the new addition in the video below:

Michigan Football Helmet
Football

