Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU.

After two seasons at Michigan, Bowman has appeared in just six games - making five appearances at quarterback and accounting for eight completions for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Here's a deeper look at Bowman's contribution to Michigan during his time in Ann Arbor, via MGoBlue.com:

At Michigan

• One-year letterman (2021)

• Has appeared in six games, including five as a reserve quarterback



Graduate Student (2022)

• Completed five-of-six pass attempts for 40 yards in relief action against Colorado State (Sept. 3)

• Completed his only pass attempt for a 20-yard touchdown -- his first as a Wolverine -- playing relief action against UConn (Sept. 17)

• Saw action holding on PATs against Hawaii (Sept. 10)



Redshirt Senior (2021)

• Appeared in three games at quarterback; completed 2-of-4 pass attempts for zero touchdowns and one interception to earn his first varsity letter

• Made his Wolverine debut against Northern Illinois (Sept. 18)

• Attempted one pass and was intercepted at Wisconsin (Oct. 2)

• Completed two passes on three attempts at Maryland (Nov. 20) totaling nine yards