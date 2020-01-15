Listen: Putting A Bow On Michigan's 2019 Football Season

After a pretty solid beatdown at the hands of Alabama in the Citrus Bowl, the Michigan staff and players can now turn all of their attention to the 2020 season.

There were some encouraging signs for the Wolverines in 2019.

Quarterback Shea Patterson and the rest of the offense really started to look pretty effective down the stretch. Patterson definitely left some plays on the field but the offense moved the ball pretty well and was able to score some points.

The running back position appears to be in great shape. With Hassan Haskins, Zach Charbonnet and Chris Evans all ready to contribute next season, U-M's backfield has a chance to be really good.

Michigan picked up a couple of nice wins but ultimately lost to every team that posed a serious threat, which is a problem. Solid road teams have proven nearly impossible to beat and Ohio State is on another level.

There are also a few other areas of concern.

Several players who likely would've been on the field next fall have decided that Michigan is not for them, one way or another. Offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis, running back Tru Wilson, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour and wide receiver Tarik Black are all in the transfer portal. Throw in linebacker Josh Uche, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and center Cesar Ruiz, along with all each graduating senior, and you're going to see a pretty different ream on the field next fall.

Safeties coach and special teams coordinator Chris Partridge took a job as the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, which is a big loss as well. Not only did Partridge put a lot of emphasis on special teams, he was an ace recruiter as well.

All of that creates a lot of question marks heading into the offseason and spring football, and could make for a lot of uncertainty once fall camp rolls around. Michael Spath and Zach Shaw discussed Michigan football's season on Inside the Huddle yesterday and got into several of the topics outlined above.

What do you think is the biggest question mark heading into spring ball? What will the depth chart look like next fall?