Video: Aidan Hutchinson, Wolverines Already Focused On Ohio State

Brandon Brown

Within minutes of beating Indiana, sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson told the media that he and his teammates are already thinking about Ohio State.

"We were all in the locker room and no one was even talking about this game," Hutchinson said. "We're all ready for next week."

That's the mentality Michigan needs to have in order to beat an unbeaten and dominant Ohio State team in Ann Arbor next Saturday. The Wolverines haven't been able to beat the Buckeyes since 2011 and would love nothing more than to spoil OSU's perfect season. Hutchinson spoke about the upcoming game against Ohio State while senior quarterback Shea Patterson said next to him nodding in agreement. The Game week is here.

Does Michigan have what it takes to beat Ohio State? What have they done recently that makes you think they can or can't beat the Buckeyes? Comment below!!!

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
70 0

Need a place to talk about the Michigan/Indiana game? We've got you covered right here!!!

Beat Ohio? Yes. They. Can.

Steve Deace
1 0

After a dominating game against Indiana, the Wolverines showed how complete their game has become, giving them hope against the undefeated Buckeyes.

Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh Showers Shea Patterson, Offense With Praise

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan's offense looked good all day and Jim Harbaugh was very pleased about that phase of the game afterwards.

Reactions & Analysis: Michigan, Patterson Exploit Indiana Defense

MichaelSpath
0

For the second week in a row, Michigan unleashed a dominant passing game, Shea Patterson becoming the first QB since Jake Rudock in 2015 to throw for 300 yards in back-to-back games as the Wolverines rolled Indiana 39-14.

Five Quick Hits: Michigan Picks Up Impressive Road Win Over Indiana

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan went into Bloomington and impressively beat the Hoosiers 39-14.

Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Indiana

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan is expected to beat Indiana in Bloomington later today but the Hoosiers are playing well and always give U-M a run for its money.

Best And Worst Case Scenarios For Michigan Against Indiana

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan is favored against Indiana but the Wolverines are going to have to be on their game.

#GameOfMyLife: Jamar Adams Relives 2005 Penn State Win

Staff of WolverineDigest.com
0

This week's #GameOfMyLife interview featured former Michigan safety Jamar Adams, who started 34 games from 2004-07. Adams revisits the Wolverines' dramatic 27-25 victory over Penn State in 2005.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Talks Value Of Blowout Win

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan blew Houston Baptist out, 111-68, which begs the question — can a team learning anything from such a lopsided victory?

Five Takeaways: Breaking Down Michigan's Blowout Win Over Houston Baptist

Brandon Brown
0

Houston Baptist was simply outmatched from the jump and Michigan ended up looking really good because of it.