Video: Aidan Hutchinson, Wolverines Already Focused On Ohio State

Within minutes of beating Indiana, sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson told the media that he and his teammates are already thinking about Ohio State.

"We were all in the locker room and no one was even talking about this game," Hutchinson said. "We're all ready for next week."

That's the mentality Michigan needs to have in order to beat an unbeaten and dominant Ohio State team in Ann Arbor next Saturday. The Wolverines haven't been able to beat the Buckeyes since 2011 and would love nothing more than to spoil OSU's perfect season. Hutchinson spoke about the upcoming game against Ohio State while senior quarterback Shea Patterson said next to him nodding in agreement. The Game week is here.

Does Michigan have what it takes to beat Ohio State? What have they done recently that makes you think they can or can't beat the Buckeyes? Comment below!!!