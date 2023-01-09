JUST IN: Michigan QB Finds New Home In Big 12

Skip to main content

After two seasons in Ann Arbor, the former U-M quarterback will spend his final College Football season back in the Big 12.

It's somewhat of a homecoming for former University of Michigan quarterback, Alan Bowman. After entering the transfer portal back in December, the fifth-year senior announced he was returning to the Big 12 conference for his final year of eligibility - this time with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. 

Upon his arrival to Ann Arbor back in 2021, it appeared as though Bowman might make a push for the starting position with freshman JJ McCarthy and a largely unproven Cade McNamara battling it out for the starting role. Ultimately, it was McNamara who secured the position and Bowman spent his first year at Michigan playing sparingly - appearing in just two games.  That theme continued in 2022, with Bowman appearing in just three games during his final season at Michigan. 

Through two seasons, Bowman was 8 for 11 for 69 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. 

The former four-year starter out at Oklahoma State, Spencer Sanders, also announced back in December that he was entering the transfer portal as well - providing Bowman with another opportunity to insert himself into a starting role. 

Here's a brief look at his career highs, via MGoBlue.com:

CAREER HIGHS
Texas Tech
Passing
Attempts: 59, vs. Houston (2018)
Completions: 43, vs. Houston (2018)
Yards: 605, vs. Houston (2018)
TDs: 5, 2x last vs. Texas (2020)
Long: 66, vs. Lamar (2018)

Rushing
Attempts: 9, at Iowa State (2018)
Yards: 21, vs. Houston Baptist (2020)
TDs: 1, 2x, last vs. Montana State (2019)
Long: 12, at Iowa State (2018)

Total Offense
Yards: 602, vs. Houston (2018)
Touchdowns: 5, 2x last vs. Texas (2020)

