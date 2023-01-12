BREAKING: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren To Take NFL Position

After four years serving as Big Ten Commissioner, it appears as though Kevin Warren is set to accept a new position with the Chicago Bears. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears are expected to name Warren as their new president and CEO.

Warren became the 6th Big Ten commissioner back in 2019, breaking barriers by becoming the first African-American commissioner is any of the Power Five conferences. Shortly after assuming command, Warren was faced with navigating the difficult waters of the COVID pandemic. He made the difficult decision to initially cancel the 2020 Big Ten football season, one that received considerable blowback from fans, players, and parents.

"One of the things I promised myself is that I would make decisions that I felt were in the best interests of our Big Ten student-athletes,” said Warren. “Last year, that’s what I felt that we did. I felt at the time, based upon the information from our medical personnel, is what the right thing to do would be to postpone the seasons and get things in order.”

Ultimately, the Warren would relinquish to the presser and, one month after cancelling the 2020 season, announced that the conference would play a shortened season beginning in October.

Warren was also a key figure in helping to expand the Big Ten, by negotiating the addition of USC and UCLA to the conference - set to take place in 2024.

In addition to his time as Big Ten commissioner, Warren's career history includes VP of Player Programs with the St. Louis Rams, Senior VP of business operations with the Detroit Lions, and Executive VP of legal affairs with the Minnesota Vikings.