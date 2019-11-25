Wolverine Digest
Winners And Losers In The Big Ten After 13 Weeks

Brandon Brown

Ohio State is still unblemished on the year after taking care of business against Penn State. Michigan is now 9-2 after blowing out Indiana and a few other teams picked up nice wins as well. All 14 Big Ten teams played over the weekend and for the most part, things played out how you'd expect. Here's a look at the Big Ten's winners and losers from week 13.

Winners

Michigan

You have to give props where they're due. The Wolverines went into Bloomington and beat a good Indiana team handily. Shea Patterson had his best game as a Wolverine against Michigan State two weekends ago and then he upped it against the Hoosiers, going 20-of-32 for 366 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. Michigan won going away, 39-14 and simply beat Indiana in every facet.

Minnesota

After dropping a close one to Iowa, the Gophers regained their composure and went on the road to beat Northwestern, 38-22. The Wildcats are way down this year but they have a tendency to be scrappy and were a classic "sandwich game" for the Gophers with Wisconsin on deck. PJ FLeck has done a phenomenal job all year and, while the Northwestern win isn't going to stand out when looking back on the season, I was impressed by the effort in Evanston. 

Nebraska

The Huskers are just 5-6 but a 54-7 beatdown of Maryland in College Park is still a winning win. Being up 34-0 at the half is certainly impressive over any team and that's what Nebraska was able to do against the Terps. Scott Frost isn't off to the blazing start that many expected, but this win is still impressive.

Losers

Maryland

On the flip side, what the hell is Mike Locksley doing at Maryland? They started off the year scoring 142 point in the first two games and have only won one game since. They are now 3-8 after getting drilled by the Huskers at home and have no momentum going into the last game of the season against Michigan State. It's just year one for Locksley, but he needs to turn it around quickly, because his record is bad and the losses have been equally as bad.

Rutgers

Another week, another bad Rutgers loss. This one, a 27-0 embarrassment at the hands of a bad Michigan State team, was as bad as any. The Scarlet Knights only had 132 yards of offense and never even threatened to score points. Michigan State is not good, but they looked dominant over a really, really bad Rutgers team.

Who do you think won or lost the weekend? Which game was the most impressive? Comment below!!!

