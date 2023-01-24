JUST IN: Blake Corum's Car Reported Stolen

Shortly after graduating high school, Blake Corum's parents purchased a Camaro for him as a graduation gift. After a few modifications, the ride was certainly hard to miss - donning a white-camo wrap with Corum's signature "BC2" logo present.

The car was reportedly stolen from a parking garage near his residence in Ann Arbor, and Corum has since filed a police report to locate the stolen vehicle.

For anyone with tips, you can contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939, or email tips@a2gov.org.