It's Cade's Time

He's entering his third year at the University of Michigan and, based on all accounts, he'll be the starter when the Wolverines take the field on Sept. 4.

Michigan fans have gotten used to playing the guessing game when it comes to quarterback situation in Ann Arbor.

In what was supposed to be a strength of the program under the leadership of head coach Jim Harbaugh, the quarterback positions has instead become a huge question mark year after year. Harbaugh's first three quarterback recruits, including Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton, have all failed in their attempts to solidify the starting role in Ann Arbor - eventually leading all three to continue their colligate careers elsewhere.

The next Harbaugh quarterback recruit in line is Cade McNamara, a highly-rated junior out of Reno (Nev.). Though he's entering his third season with the program, McNamara has appeared in just four games throughout his Michigan career - including a thrilling come-from-behind triple overtime victory on the road against Rutgers in 2020.

Despite his heroics in Piscataway last season, McNamara is still largely a mystery within the Michigan fan base heading into the 2021 season. Given that he'll likely be the starter to kick off the season just 20 days from today, here's everything you need to know about the gunslinger from Reno.

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

“Cade is the starter. Cade’s got these traits of being very talented, but also the competitive traits that he has, I don’t see him giving that up. J.J.’s got the same traits. But I think that’s the best thing for our team, for J.J. and for our ball club.”

“Cade’s ahead and he’s got so many of those competitive traits and ability to make all the throws, but also the ability to get the ball in other people's hands, make others better,” Harbaugh said. “Probably the No. 1 job of a quarterback when it comes right down to it is to be that point guard. He’s on it. He’s on every detail, he’s on every facet of the position and leadership.”

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis

“He’s a guy who really started to display his leadership down the stretch last year. he was in a tough quarterback battle in preseason camp. He never stopped fighting. He kept showing up every single day and preparing and had some opportunities along the way. What you saw in those games was that the team rallied around him and that was specifically because of his leadership. The type of energy that he approaches every single day with. His mental focus. Those are the things others see in him. Obviously, he’s got an athletic skill set as a quarterback but the trust that the men around have in him and the trust that he has in the men around him, is what allows him to be successful.”

Colligate Accomplishments

Appeared in four games with one start under center, completed 43-of-71 pass attempts for 425 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions with one rushing touchdown to earn his first varsity letter

Academic All-Big Ten

Shared Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Rutgers

Made his career debut at Minnesota (Oct. 24)

Entered the game against Wisconsin (Nov. 14) and threw his first career touchdown to Mike Sainristil, finished 4-7 passing for 74 yards

Saw relief action at Rutgers (Nov. 21) and compiled a 27-of-36 passing line for 260 yards and four touchdowns in a little over one half, adding one rushing score for five total

Passing line at Rutgers featured the highest single-game completion percentage among quarterbacks with 36-plus pass attempts in one game in U-M history

In his first career start against Penn State (Nov. 28), went 12-25 passing for 91 yards

Prep Accomplishments