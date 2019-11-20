Wolverine Digest
Video: Shaun Nua Lauds Carlo Kemp For Leadership, Levelheadedness, More

Brandon Brown

Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp has moved around positionally on defense but he's really found a home as a defensive tackle. Earlier this year he was voted team captain by his teammates because of the way he practices, leads and plays. 

Defensive line coach Shaun Nua could not be more complimentary of Kemp when asked about how the veteran lineman leads. Nua also gave Kemp some credit for keeping him cool at times.

What do you think of Carlo Kemp's career? What will his legacy be? Comment below!!!

