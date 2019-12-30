Wolverine Digest
Listen: Discussing Dan Dierdorf's Surprising Comments Surrounding Michigan's Bowl Game

Brandon Brown

Yesterday, Michael Spath posted a column breaking down some shocking comments recently made by Dan Dierdorf while he was a guest on Inside the Huddle. Spath is a fan of Dierdorf as evidenced by this introduction from that column.

He is one of the preeminent Michigan Men of all time, one of the toughest, fiercest, most dominant offensive linemen in the history of football (he is in both the NFL and college football Hall of Fame). He is the model for which all of "Bo's Boys" gets measured against. He loves his alma mater, represents the ideal that "Those Who Stay Will Be Champions" and is extremely competitive. 

That description is exactly why Dierdorf's comments surprised Spath, and not in a good way. While on paternity leave, Spath called into the show today to discuss the comments and dig deeper into what would make such a true blue Wolverine say them without hesitation.

What did you think of Dierdorf's words? What does it mean? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/30/19

Steve Deace

I strip my soul bare in this video, that's a little bit longer than most. But that's what it takes to explain why I'm a frustrated Michigan football fananalyst.

Michigan Football Hopes A Decade To Forget Does Not Repeat Itself

MichaelSpath

As we prepare to flip the calendar into a new decade of Michigan football, one is left hoping, praying that better days lie ahead after the program's worst 10-year span in school history.

Video: Ben Bredeson On Alabama's Defensive Line

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson knows that Alabama will provide perhaps the toughest challenge of any team this year.

Video: Josh Gattis Talks Alabama Defense

Brandon Brown

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis knows that he'll have his hands full against Alabama's defense.

Questions We're Asking: Is A Close Bowl Loss Good Enough For Michigan?

MichaelSpath

In this week's Sunday column, we look ahead to the Michigan bowl game, talk Don Brown and preview next weekend's hoops showdown with Michigan State.

Michigan Completes Non-Conference Schedule: Here's What We Learned

Steve Deace

With the non-conference portion of the schedule now complete, we've got a decent scouting report on Michigan basketball's strengths and weaknesses heading into the grind of Big Ten play.

Video: Brandon Johns Jr. Talks His Game, Isaiah Livers' Game

Brandon Brown

Brandon Johns Jr. started for the first time in his young career in the absence of Isaiah Livers and performed well.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats Up On UMass-Lowell

Brandon Brown

Michigan dominated another non-conference foe and can now focus on the upcoming Big Ten season.

Michigan Football: Odds On Who's Coming, Going, And Staying

Steve Deace

Reading the tea leaves, here's the odds we'd place on who's back next year, who's not, and who still might come into the Michigan football fold.

Michigan Wolverines Football Talk: Bowl Game Developments, More

Brandon Brown

Here's a collection of all things Michigan football as the Wolverines prepare to take on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.