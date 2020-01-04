BREAKING: Donovan Peoples-Jones Declares For NFL Draft

A honorable mention All-Big Ten performer per the media and Michigan's third-leading receiver, junior Donovan Peoples-Jones announced today that he will be foregoing his final season of eligibility for a chance to play in the NFL.

Peoples-Jones appeared in 36 games as a Wolverine with 26 starts, totaling 2,123 all-purpose yards with 16 touchdowns, 14 receiving and two punt return scores. Coming out of high school Peoples-Jones was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 wide receiver in the country. His athletic numbers were always eye popping and that allowed him to come in and contribute right away.

With his departure, along with junior Tarik Black's decision to transfer, Michigan is now waiting to see what fellow junior wide receiver Nico Collins does. He also has a decision to make and could opt for the NFL, though we're hearing he's leaning towards returning to U-M.

Michigan will now head into the 2020 season with junior Ronnie Bell, sophomores Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson, along with freshmen Roman Wilson and AJ Henning as its receiving corps. Obviously Collins could be a part of the group as well, but either way, the group is talented and fast, but largely unproven.

Peoples-Jones is one of four juniors that has been weighing the NFL decision, joining Collins, center Cesar Ruiz, who opted for the NFL, and cornerback Ambry Thomas. Both and Thomas seem to be leaning more towards returning than going pro.

Defensive end Kwity Paye and tight end Nick Eubanks have already announced their intentions to return for senior seasons.

