Video: Donovan Peoples-Jones Lights Up When Talking About Nico Collins, Ronnie Bell

Brandon Brown

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins had six catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns against Indiana. Sophomore Ronnie Bell had just one catch for six yards, but it was his first touchdown of the season. Both stat lines made junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones smile because of how close he is with his fellow receivers. The normally reserved receiver spoke with the media about his guys and was visibly elated about their effort against the Hoosiers.

What did you think of the passing attack against Indiana? How will it look against Ohio State? Comment below!!!

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
70 0

Need a place to talk about the Michigan/Indiana game? We've got you covered right here!!!

Video: Shea Patterson Talks Growing Up In Ohio As Michigan Fan, The Game, More

Brandon Brown
1 0

Shea Patterson loves The Game and takes the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry as serious as anyone.

Week 13 Stock Report: Ranking Michigan Football's Top 25 Players

Brandon Brown
1 0

Take a look at our rankings of Michigan's top 25 players.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/26/19

Steve Deace
1 0

What's at stake for Michigan on Saturday? Only the entire narrative of the 2019 season and the Harbaugh era.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/25/19

Steve Deace
4 0

Everything Michigan has done for the last 11 months was for this week and The Game. But will it, finally, be enough?

Video: Nico Collins Love Playing For Josh Gattis

Brandon Brown
0

It's easy to forget that Josh Gattis is in year one at Michigan and the receivers certainly don't act like he's only been coaching them for 11 games.

Michigan Has What It Takes to Beat OSU, but Will It?

Steve Deace
7 0

After a dominating game against Indiana, the Wolverines showed how complete their game has become, giving them hope against the undefeated Buckeyes.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Analytics Tracker: Week 3 Statistical Deep Dive

Kevin Minor
0

Take a look at what Michigan has done so far on the hardwood.

Video: Khaleke Hudson Harbors No Ill Will Toward Traitor Coaches

Brandon Brown
0

Two assistants left Michigan to head to Ohio State after last season.

The Team Michigan Needed To Be To Beat Ohio State Has Emerged

MichaelSpath
4 0

A look at Michigan and Ohio State on the surface - the 11-0, No. 2 and headed-to-Indianapolis Buckeyes versus No. 13, 9-2, fighting-for-second place Wolverines - and there is no reason to expect a win for U-M. But the team Michigan needed to be has emerged in November.