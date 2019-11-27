Video: Donovan Peoples-Jones Lights Up When Talking About Nico Collins, Ronnie Bell

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins had six catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns against Indiana. Sophomore Ronnie Bell had just one catch for six yards, but it was his first touchdown of the season. Both stat lines made junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones smile because of how close he is with his fellow receivers. The normally reserved receiver spoke with the media about his guys and was visibly elated about their effort against the Hoosiers.

