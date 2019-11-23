Wolverine Digest
Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Scott Harring
Scott Harring

A poor throw by Shea leads to the Int

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Sainristil has skills

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Tremendous coverage by Metellus

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Let’s hope we don’t have this crew next week. Really picky on the coverage penalties.

Scott Harring
Scott Harring

Just said on TV that Shea is 1st Michigan QB with 4 TD passes in consecutive games.

Scott Harring
Scott Harring

Sweet couple of plays there...one on defense then the score on offense!

Scott Harring
Scott Harring

Agree

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

I hate the wildcat

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

Glad to see Michigan doing well now. I was concerned at the half.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Has a Michigan QB ever had consecutive 4 TD pass games?

Scott Harring
Scott Harring

Bredesen has had a lot of false starts this year

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Shea throws a strike to Nico for another TD

Klayton Boland
Klayton Boland

Don't know if what's your deal Jimmy made an appearance with the two point conversion but I like it either way

Klayton Boland
Klayton Boland

Great pass by Shea and great finish by Nico

Scott Harring
Scott Harring

Dylan for the 2

Scott Harring
Scott Harring

What a catch and run by Nico!

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Another holding call for Michigan we rarely get

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Ambry Thomas lost concentration there

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Terrible defense. Just terrible

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

We got a holding call!

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Michigan makes it a two possession game 24-14

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

I've been more frustrated than not during this game I think.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Michigan could’ve really put the game under control there and took its foot off the gas.

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

I'm sorry, but that's terrible before the half.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Uche shot out of a cannon there

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

This is a key juncture of the game now. We’ve got our first lead, and the defense has stopped them three of the last four drives. This is the time to put the boot to the throat.

Lakersdude
Lakersdude

Am I the only one who wants to see a Tarik Black touchdown?

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

THROW IT UP TO NICO

Scott Harring
Scott Harring

Great drive and great catch by Nico on a 50/50 ball.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Shea didn’t even look at the left side of the field there and had a guy wide open. I mean no one within 20 yards.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Defense finally gets a stop

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

That was an unbelievable catch.

Scott Harring
Scott Harring

Excellent catch by DPJ

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

DPJ with a pro catch there for the TD

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Another bad overthrow by Shea yikes

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Michigan’s OL just destroyed Hoosiers there

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Nico wise open and missed sigh

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

He was down obviously

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

Indiana is a problem.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Michigan defensive front getting dominated early

Scott Harring
Scott Harring

Terrible defense!

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Indiana averaging over 6 yards per play in that first quarter.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Michigan defense totally on its heels in this quarter

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

From a turnover to 4th and 32. Yikes

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Michigan pass pro totally breaks down

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Man Indiana is talking a lot of junk

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

Daxton Hill is one of those special guys. Supremely athletic and talented, always around the ball and has a knack for making every play he has a chance at.

