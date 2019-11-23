Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana
This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.
A poor throw by Shea leads to the Int
Sainristil has skills
Tremendous coverage by Metellus
Let’s hope we don’t have this crew next week. Really picky on the coverage penalties.
Just said on TV that Shea is 1st Michigan QB with 4 TD passes in consecutive games.
Sweet couple of plays there...one on defense then the score on offense!
Agree
I hate the wildcat
Glad to see Michigan doing well now. I was concerned at the half.
Has a Michigan QB ever had consecutive 4 TD pass games?
Bredesen has had a lot of false starts this year
Shea throws a strike to Nico for another TD
Don't know if what's your deal Jimmy made an appearance with the two point conversion but I like it either way
Great pass by Shea and great finish by Nico
Dylan for the 2
What a catch and run by Nico!
Another holding call for Michigan we rarely get
Ambry Thomas lost concentration there
Terrible defense. Just terrible
We got a holding call!
Michigan makes it a two possession game 24-14
I've been more frustrated than not during this game I think.
Michigan could’ve really put the game under control there and took its foot off the gas.
I'm sorry, but that's terrible before the half.
Uche shot out of a cannon there
This is a key juncture of the game now. We’ve got our first lead, and the defense has stopped them three of the last four drives. This is the time to put the boot to the throat.
Am I the only one who wants to see a Tarik Black touchdown?
THROW IT UP TO NICO
Great drive and great catch by Nico on a 50/50 ball.
Shea didn’t even look at the left side of the field there and had a guy wide open. I mean no one within 20 yards.
Defense finally gets a stop
That was an unbelievable catch.
Excellent catch by DPJ
DPJ with a pro catch there for the TD
Another bad overthrow by Shea yikes
Michigan’s OL just destroyed Hoosiers there
Nico wise open and missed sigh
He was down obviously
Indiana is a problem.
Michigan defensive front getting dominated early
Terrible defense!
Indiana averaging over 6 yards per play in that first quarter.
Michigan defense totally on its heels in this quarter
From a turnover to 4th and 32. Yikes
Michigan pass pro totally breaks down
Man Indiana is talking a lot of junk
Daxton Hill is one of those special guys. Supremely athletic and talented, always around the ball and has a knack for making every play he has a chance at.