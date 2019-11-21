Video & Analysis: Jay Harbaugh Breaks Down Hassan Haskins As A Pass Blocker

At the beginning of the year running back was a pretty big question mark for Michigan but with freshman Zach Charbonnet living up to the hype, Hassan Haskins coming on like a freight train, to borrow a phrase from Jim Harbaugh, and Chris Evans being reinstated, the position is a massive strength heading into the 2020 season.

Haskins' development has been the most surprising given the fact he wasn't even playing the position last year. The 6-1, 220-pounder now looks like the No. 1 running back on the roster after starting four consecutive games.

A big reason he's been able to step into a trusted role is because of his improvement as a pass blocker. Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh broke down what makes Haskins, and any back really, a good blocker and also touched on why he knew Haskins was going to be a good one at U-M.

Brown's Breakdown

Haskins has been quite the revelation. I really liked his film out of high school and thought he looked a bit like Joe Mixon. Obviously Mixon was a much more touted prospect and is now one of the better young backs in the league, but the two are built very similarly and both can pretty much do it all.

Jay Harbaugh seems to think the same thing in terms of Haskins being a pretty complete back despite limited time at the position at Michigan. He's big, pretty fast, slippery, catches the ball well, falls forward and fights for yards and, as he explained, has come a long way as a pass blocker.

