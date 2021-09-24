No. 19 Michigan Rushes To Third Best Offensive Start In 45 Years

Michigan isn't typically known for its high-powered offense, but the Wolverines have assembled a top-five scoring offense three weeks into the 2021 season.

Michigan fans have certainly enjoyed the offensive explosion they've seen from the Wolverines over the last three weeks of the 2021 college football season.

Heading into its week four matchup against 3-0 Rutgers, No. 19 Michigan has produced the nations top rushing attack with a total of 350.3 yards per game and 15 touchdowns. Though Michigan ranks No. 16 in total yards per game, the Wolverines are averaging 47.0 points per game - good for No. 4 in the nation.

Most will likely attribute Michigan's early season success to the fact that the Wolverines have yet to face a legitimate opponent, and there's certainly some truth to that. However, Michigan faces similar circumstances year in and year out to open a season - and none have been as fruitful as 2021 through the first three weeks.

In fact, Michigan's 141 points represent the third-highest team total through the first three weeks since 1976 (161 points), and the second-highest under head coach Jim Harbaugh (159, 2016). At the conclusion of the 1976 season, Michigan was ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll, had captured the Big Ten Championship and finished with an overall record of 10-2. At the conclusion of the 2016 season, Michigan had...well...you know what happened.

There are still some questions about McNamara and what he's fully capable of with his arm, the gunslinger out of Reno (Nev.) has shown enough to like Michigan's chances heading into conference play. While McNamara's 37 total attempts are good for last within the Big Ten conference among all starting quarterbacks, two of those attempts became two of the top-ten longest passing plays in Michigan Football history. Not necessarily a bad thing.

I'm still of the belief that there's much more in the tank when it comes to McNamara and the Michigan passing game, but don't expect to see it this weekend - particularly if you're Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. With rain in the forecast and Michigan entering the weekend as a 20.5 point favorite, Schiano can expect a healthy dose of the nations top rushing attack for a better part of the afternoon.