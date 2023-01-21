Skip to main content

Michigan Football 2023: Who's Gone, Who's Back, Who's New

Several key contributors who would have had the opportunity to be drafted this year opted for a return to Michigan for one more shot at College Football's biggest prize.

In spite of the early off-season dramatics in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Football program has managed to keep a significant amount of future NFL talent on the roster. Several key contributors who would have had the opportunity to be drafted this year opted for a return to Michigan for one more shot at College Football's biggest prize - a National Championship. 

While the Wolverines have been extremely fortunate when it comes to retaining (and gaining) talent, there's been some inevitable turnover as well - guys declaring for the NFL draft or players opting to enter the transfer portal. 

Here's a look at some of the notable players who are gone, notable players who are returning, and some of the newcomers who could make an immediate impact in 2023.

Who's Gone

NFL Draft:

Mazi Smith
  • Mazi Smith, DL
  • Ronnie Bell, WR
  • Luke Schoonmaker, TE
  • Mike Morris, EDGE
  • Gemon Green, CB
  • DJ Turner, CB
  • Ryan Hayes, OL 
  • Olu Oluwatimi, C

Transfer Portal:

Andrel Anthony
  • Andrel Anthony, WR - Oklahoma
  • Taylor Upshaw, EDGE - Colorado
  • Eyabi Okie, EDGE - TBD
  • Cade McNamara, QB - Iowa
  • Alan Bowman, QB - Oklahoma State
  • Erick All, TE - Iowa
  • Julius Welschof - UNC Charlotte
  • Louis Hansen - UConn
  • George Rooks, DL - Boston College
  • Deuce Spurlock, LB - Florida
Who's Back

Blake Corum
  • Blake Corum, RB
  • Kris Jenkins, DL
  • Mike Sainristil, DB
  • Mike Barrett, LB
  • Cornelius Johnson, WR
  • Zak Zinter, OL
  • Trevor Keegan, OL

Transfer Portal Additions

ernest hausmann
  • AJ Barner, TE - Indiana
  • Jack Tuttle, QB - Indiana
  • Drake Nugent, C - Stanford
  • Myles Hinton, OL - Stanford
  • Josaiah Stewart, EDGE - Coastal Carolina
  • Ernest Hausmann, LB - Nebraska
  • Ladarius Henderson, OL - Arizona State

Freshman Class

Early Enrollees

cole cabana
  • Cole Cabana, RB
  • Amir Herring, OL
  • Jyaire Hill, CB
  • Cameron Calhoun, CB
  • Semaj Morgan, WR
  • Fredrick Moore, WR
  • Zack Marshall, TE/ATH
  • Benjamin Hall, RB
  • Aymeric Koumba, EDGE

Signed LOI

enow etta
  • Enow Etta, DL
  • Karmello English, WR
  • Evan Link, OL
  • Semaj Bridgeman, LB
  • Nathan Efobi, OL
  • Deakon Tonielli, TE
  • Jason Hewlett, ATH
  • Roderick Pierce, DL
  • Brooks Bahr, DL
  • Kendrick Bell, QB/ATH
  • Hayden Moore, LB
  • Breeon Ishmail, LB
  • DJ Waller, CB
  • Adam Samaha, K

cole cabana
