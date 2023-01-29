SEC Assistant Coach Takes Apparent Shot At Harbaugh, Michigan

It's times like this where I find myself wishing that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh was still active on Twitter.

In an apparent shot at both Harbaugh and the Michigan Football program, Vince Marrow - associate head coach at the University of Kentucky - questioned why parents would allow their kids to go to Michigan to play football. His reasoning? Harbaugh doesn't want to be there.

To be fair, Harbaugh hasn't necessarily helped that narrative disappear completely - as Adam Schefter recently reported on another interview that took place between Jim Harbaugh and the Denver Broncos last week. The latest interview was Harbaugh's second interview with the Broncos during the off-season, and the first in-person interview with owner Greg Penner. It's worth noting, however, that Harbaugh reportedly turned down the opportunity with the Broncos and intends to remain at Michigan for the foreseeable future.

Regardless of what Harbaugh's intentions are, or what the meeting with Penner was actually about, it certainly isn't going to prevent other programs from using it against Harbaugh and Michigan on the recruiting trail.

Interestingly enough, Vince Marrow has a working history with current U-M co-DC Steve Clinkscale. Marrow has been with the Kentucky Wildcats since 2013, and Clinkscale was part of the same staff from 2016-2020.

For what it's worth, Kentucky finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 7-6, including a losing record of 3-5 in conference play. Michigan, on the other hand, won its second straight Big Ten Championship and made its second consecutive appearance in the college football playoff. Oh, and I hear it's a pretty good academic institution as well.