Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh Explains Shea Patterson's Recent Run

Brandon Brown

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson has been on a tear over the last two weeks. Against Michigan State and Indiana, Patterson went 44-of-65 for 750 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception. Those two performances made him the first quarterback in Michigan history to have back-to-back games with four or more touchdown passes.

After the Indiana game, head coach Jim Harbaugh explained why Patterson has been so good and attempts to give some insight as to how the efforts can be sustained heading into the finale against Ohio State.

Brown's Breakdown

I'm really excited to see how this season culminates against Ohio State. I'm still not ready to pick Michigan to win, but I'm feeling a lot better about their chances. 

Patterson has been lights out and finally looks to be in complete control of the offense. He still doesn't seem to be keeping the ball when he should on zone reads consistently but as a passer, he's been locked in. Completing 68 percent of passes when on 65 throw is really, really solid. The 9:1 touchdown to turnover is also a winning number against anyone.

Ohio State is on its own level and they have NFL bodies at all three levels. Chase Young is definitely going to be the first defensive end taken in the 2020 NFL draft and maybe first overall, and Jeffrey Okudah is likely the first cornerback off the board next spring. Those are two dudes who definitely make throwing the ball tough but Patterson looks up to the task after his last two games. 

How will Patterson do against Ohio State? Will it be enough to get a win? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
70 0

Need a place to talk about the Michigan/Indiana game? We've got you covered right here!!!

Beat Ohio? Yes. They. Can.

Steve Deace
7 0

After a dominating game against Indiana, the Wolverines showed how complete their game has become, giving them hope against the undefeated Buckeyes.

The Team Michigan Needed To Be To Beat Ohio State Has Emerged

MichaelSpath
4 0

A look at Michigan and Ohio State on the surface - the 11-0, No. 2 and headed-to-Indianapolis Buckeyes versus No. 13, 9-2, fighting-for-second place Wolverines - and there is no reason to expect a win for U-M. But the team Michigan needed to be has emerged in November.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/25/19

Steve Deace
0

Everything Michigan has done for the last 11 months was for this week and The Game. But will it, finally, be enough?

Ten Things I Thought Would Happen For Michigan Against Indiana

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan went into Bloomington and handled the Hoosiers. I made some pregame guesses about the action....here's how I did.

True Freshman Tracker: Michigan Rookie Receivers Gaining Steam

MichaelSpath
0

Michigan's 2019 freshman cohort continues to play important roles for the Wolverines, with safety Daxton Hill making his first career start and a pair of rookie wideouts making 30+ yard receptions.

Week 13 CFB Playoff & Bowl Projections

Steve Deace
0

Week 13 CFB Playoff and bowl projections based on how the season is predicted to end.

Questions We're Asking After Michigan's 39-14 Win At Indiana

MichaelSpath
0

The Indiana game is in the rearview mirror but as we do every Sunday, we're following up with some questions after Michigan's win, including: can U-M beat Ohio State and will Indiana ever beat the Wolverines?

If I Were On The CFB Playoff Committee

Steve Deace
0

This would be my top 25 ballot for week 13 of the 2019 season.

Big Ten Power Ratings: Week 13

Steve Deace
0

Ranking the Big Ten's football teams from 1-14 with one week to go in the 2019 season.