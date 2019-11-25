Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh Explains Shea Patterson's Recent Run

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson has been on a tear over the last two weeks. Against Michigan State and Indiana, Patterson went 44-of-65 for 750 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception. Those two performances made him the first quarterback in Michigan history to have back-to-back games with four or more touchdown passes.

After the Indiana game, head coach Jim Harbaugh explained why Patterson has been so good and attempts to give some insight as to how the efforts can be sustained heading into the finale against Ohio State.

Brown's Breakdown

I'm really excited to see how this season culminates against Ohio State. I'm still not ready to pick Michigan to win, but I'm feeling a lot better about their chances.

Patterson has been lights out and finally looks to be in complete control of the offense. He still doesn't seem to be keeping the ball when he should on zone reads consistently but as a passer, he's been locked in. Completing 68 percent of passes when on 65 throw is really, really solid. The 9:1 touchdown to turnover is also a winning number against anyone.

Ohio State is on its own level and they have NFL bodies at all three levels. Chase Young is definitely going to be the first defensive end taken in the 2020 NFL draft and maybe first overall, and Jeffrey Okudah is likely the first cornerback off the board next spring. Those are two dudes who definitely make throwing the ball tough but Patterson looks up to the task after his last two games.

How will Patterson do against Ohio State? Will it be enough to get a win? Comment below!!!