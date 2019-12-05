Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Three True & False Questions After Michigan Football's Regular Season

Brandon Brown

Michael Spath of Inside the Huddle posted three true or false questions on Tuesday morning allowing more than 1,500 Michigan fans to weigh in on a few U-M football topics with the regular season in the books. Here are those questions, the results and my own opinion on thought.

True or False: Jim Harbaugh will have a Dabo Swinney-like breakthrough at some point, and Michigan will overtake Ohio State as the Big Ten’s best program during Harbaugh’s career.

My Opinion: I agree with the majority of the voters. With where the program is in year five under Harbaugh compared to Ohio State, I don't think the gap will be close. Michigan got destroyed in Columbus last year giving up a whopping 62 points in The Game. The Wolverines didn't allow as many points this year in Ann Arbor, but actually got beat by a wider margin. That, along with the disparity on the recruiting trail, the apparent expertise of Ryan Day and his staff, and the continued success that Ohio State is about to have in terms of winning the Big Ten and playing in the college football playoff leads me to believe that this is the way things are going to be for a while.

True or False: Don Brown is being unfairly scapegoated for the loss to Ohio State.

My Opinion: I also agree with the voters on this one although not quite as strongly as I did while watching the game. After going back and reviewing some film, a lot of Ohio State's big plays came down to crucial execution mistakes made on the field by Michigan players, not necessarily the calls. It's clear that Brown doesn't have an answer for Ohio State or other teams that can match U-M's talent, but he's also called some gems that allowed Michigan to win — see Iowa this year. Brown is viewed as one of the best defensive coordinators in the country but it hasn't carried over to the biggest, most important games on the schedule, so I think the blame is warranted.

True or False: Michigan football's nine wins should define the 2019 season more than its three losses.

My Opinion: Unfortunately, I think Michigan's three losses are much more telling than the nine wins. Before the season started, just about everyone would've circled the road games against Wisconsin and Penn State, as well as the Ohio State game, as the most important on the docket and Michigan lost all three. Nine or ten wins makes for a nice season, but not when they are essentially gimmes. That's no disrespect to the teams Michigan defeated in 2019, but there's a reason U-M hasn't lost to those teams much throughout history.  

If you didn't answer on Twitter, answer the questions below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
155 0

If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

The Problem Is Harbaugh

Steve Deace
21 0

What remains to be seen is if he can now become the solution.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
22 0

When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/05/19

Steve Deace
1 0

Should Don Brown stay or should he go? We look at the pros and cons of each, and then ask you what you think.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/04/19

Steve Deace
6 0

Why Michigan and Wisconsin's bowl fates seem aligned, with the Citrus Bowl hanging in the balance.

Opinion Roundtable: Was Michigan's 2019 Regular Season A Success Or A Failure?

Brandon Brown
5 0

Michigan finished the year 9-3 but lost its three toughest games.

Analysis: Josh Uche Declares For NFL Draft

MichaelSpath
1 0

Michigan senior linebacker Josh Uche announced on Twitter this evening he will forego his final season for a shot in the NFL.

Analysis: LB Jordan Anthony To Enter Transfer Portal

MichaelSpath
1 0

According to multiple reports Michigan redshirt sophomore Jordan Anthony will enter the transfer portal.

Video: Michigan Podcast On A Time For Truth

Steve Deace
3 0

This week's episode of Michigan Podcast goes brutally honest to find answers in the aftermath of another Buckeye beatdown.

Future Of The Game Looks Bleak For Michigan Football

MichaelSpath
22 0

Michigan wasted another opportunity to make up ground on Ohio State, and might have even fallen further behind the rival Buckeyes.