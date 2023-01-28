JJ McCarthy Finishes With Highest-Rated Season In Harbaugh Era

It took a while, but it certainly looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has his guy when it comes to quarterback JJ McCarthy.

The talented sophomore played sparingly during his freshman year in 2021, but beat out veteran QB Cade McNamara in 2022 to take over as the starter in Week 2 against Hawaii. From that point on, McCarthy proved why he was such a highly coveted recruit, and why fans were so anxious to see him take over as QB1 in Ann Arbor.

Looking back at those who have assumed the QB1 role during Harbaugh's tenure, McCarthy has already placed himself at the top of the list following his sophomore season performance. Ranking each starting quarterback based on their overall QBR, here's how McCarthy stacks up to the rest.

1. JJ McCarthy, 2022 - RATE: 155.0

Games: 14

CMP: 208

ATT: 322

PCT: 64.6

YDS: 2,719

Y/A: 8.4

TD: 22

INT: 5

2. Shea Patterson, 2018 - RATE: 149.8

Games: 13

CMP: 210

ATT: 325

PCT: 64.6

YDS: 2,600

Y/A: 8.0

TD: 22

INT: 7

3. Cade McNamara, 2021 - RATE: 141.9

Games: 14

CMP: 210

ATT: 327

PCT: 64.2

YDS: 2,576

Y/A: 7.9

TD: 15

INT: 6

4. Jake Rudock, 2015 - RATE: 141.5

Games: 13

CMP: 249

ATT: 389

PCT: 64.0

YDS: 3,017

Y/A: 7.8

TD: 20

INT: 9

5. Wilton Speight, 2016 - RATE: 139.8

Games: 12

CMP: 204

ATT: 331

PCT: 61.6

YDS: 2,538

Y/A: 7.7

TD: 18

INT: 7

6. Shea Patterson, 2019 - RATE: 139.4

Games: 13

CMP: 214

ATT: 381

PCT: 56.2

YDS: 3,061

Y/A: 8.0

TD: 23

INT: 8

7. Joe Milton, 2020 - RATE: 124.6 (COVID Season)

Isaiah Hole Photography

Games: 6

CMP: 80

ATT: 141

PCT: 56.7

YDS: 1077

Y/A: 7.6

TD: 4

INT: 4

8. John O'Korn, 2017 - RATE: 102.1