JJ McCarthy Finishes With Highest-Rated Season In Harbaugh Era

From transfers to recruits, Michigan Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh has had no shortage of quarterbacks to work with during his tenure.

It took a while, but it certainly looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has his guy when it comes to quarterback JJ McCarthy. 

The talented sophomore played sparingly during his freshman year in 2021, but beat out veteran QB Cade McNamara in 2022 to take over as the starter in Week 2 against Hawaii. From that point on, McCarthy proved why he was such a highly coveted recruit, and why fans were so anxious to see him take over as QB1 in Ann Arbor. 

Looking back at those who have assumed the QB1 role during Harbaugh's tenure, McCarthy has already placed himself at the top of the list following his sophomore season performance. Ranking each starting quarterback based on their overall QBR, here's how McCarthy stacks up to the rest.

1. JJ McCarthy, 2022 - RATE: 155.0

JJ McCarthy
  • Games: 14
  • CMP: 208
  • ATT: 322
  • PCT: 64.6
  • YDS: 2,719
  • Y/A: 8.4
  • TD: 22
  • INT: 5

2. Shea Patterson, 2018 - RATE: 149.8

shea patterson
  • Games: 13
  • CMP: 210
  • ATT: 325
  • PCT: 64.6
  • YDS: 2,600
  • Y/A: 8.0
  • TD: 22
  • INT: 7

3. Cade McNamara, 2021 - RATE: 141.9

cade mcnamara penn state
  • Games: 14
  • CMP: 210
  • ATT: 327
  • PCT: 64.2
  • YDS: 2,576
  • Y/A: 7.9
  • TD: 15
  • INT: 6
4. Jake Rudock, 2015 - RATE: 141.5

jake rudock
  • Games: 13
  • CMP: 249
  • ATT: 389
  • PCT: 64.0
  • YDS: 3,017
  • Y/A: 7.8
  • TD: 20
  • INT: 9

5. Wilton Speight, 2016 - RATE: 139.8

wilton speight
  • Games: 12
  • CMP: 204
  • ATT: 331
  • PCT: 61.6
  • YDS: 2,538
  • Y/A: 7.7
  • TD: 18
  • INT: 7

6. Shea Patterson, 2019 - RATE: 139.4

shea patterson
  • Games: 13
  • CMP: 214
  • ATT: 381
  • PCT: 56.2
  • YDS: 3,061
  • Y/A: 8.0
  • TD: 23
  • INT: 8

7. Joe Milton, 2020 - RATE: 124.6 (COVID Season)

joe milton
  • Games: 6
  • CMP: 80
  • ATT: 141
  • PCT: 56.7
  • YDS: 1077
  • Y/A: 7.6
  • TD: 4
  • INT: 4

8. John O'Korn, 2017 - RATE: 102.1

john-okorn-michigan-football-transfers-to-watch-inlinejpg
  • Games: 9
  • CMP: 84
  • ATT: 157
  • PCT: 53.5
  • YDS: 973
  • Y/A: 6.2
  • TD: 2
  • INT: 6

