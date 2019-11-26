Junior wide receiver Nico Collins had his best game of his career last week with six catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns. On Monday, Collins gave a ton of credit to wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

Brown's Breakdown

Gattis has been described many times as very intelligent and extremely detail oriented and Collins reinforced that description. Other receivers on the team have also mentioned Gattis' detailed approach and it seems to be paying off over the last couple of weeks.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson has been dealing and Collins, along with junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and sophomore wide receiver Ronnie Bell, have been playing their best football over the last couple of games as well. It all might just be enough to give Michigan a shot to win on Saturday.

