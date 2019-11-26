Video: Khaleke Hudson Harbors No Ill Will Toward Traitor Coaches

Senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson has been a mainstay on Michigan's defense over the last few years so he's seen a lot. One thing he saw last year was former defensive line coach Greg Mattison and former linebackers coach Al Washington leave U-M for the dark side, aka, Ohio State.

Michigan fans cannot fathom trading the maize and blue for the scarlet and grey, but that's exactly what Mattison and Washington did. Luckily, Hudson isn't a fan. He gave a very mature answer when asked if he felt betrayed by the assistant coaches.

