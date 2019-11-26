Wolverine Digest
Video: Khaleke Hudson Harbors No Ill Will Toward Traitor Coaches

Brandon Brown

Senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson has been a mainstay on Michigan's defense over the last few years so he's seen a lot. One thing he saw last year was former defensive line coach Greg Mattison and former linebackers coach Al Washington leave U-M for the dark side, aka, Ohio State.

Michigan fans cannot fathom trading the maize and blue for the scarlet and grey, but that's exactly what Mattison and Washington did. Luckily, Hudson isn't a fan. He gave a very mature answer when asked if he felt betrayed by the assistant coaches.

What's your opinion? Do you blame Mattison and Washington for what they did? What would you do? Comment below!!!

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
Need a place to talk about the Michigan/Indiana game? We've got you covered right here!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/25/19

Steve Deace
Everything Michigan has done for the last 11 months was for this week and The Game. But will it, finally, be enough?

Michigan Has What It Takes to Beat OSU, but Will It?

Steve Deace
After a dominating game against Indiana, the Wolverines showed how complete their game has become, giving them hope against the undefeated Buckeyes.

The Team Michigan Needed To Be To Beat Ohio State Has Emerged

MichaelSpath
A look at Michigan and Ohio State on the surface - the 11-0, No. 2 and headed-to-Indianapolis Buckeyes versus No. 13, 9-2, fighting-for-second place Wolverines - and there is no reason to expect a win for U-M. But the team Michigan needed to be has emerged in November.

Video: Last Year's OSU Loss Personal For Carlo Kemp

Brandon Brown
Ohio State ran Michigan out of the stadium last year and Carlo Kemp has not forgotten about it.

Video: Nick Eubanks Likes The Idea Of Spoiling Ohio State's Season

Brandon Brown
Michigan can't win the Big Ten title or make it to the college football playoff, but they can put a big scuff mark on Ohio State's season.

Video: Ben Bredeson Talks Bond With Fellow Linemen, Battling Ohio State With Them

Brandon Brown
For Michigan to have a chance to beat Ohio State on Saturday, the offensive line is going to have to step up and Ben Bredeson knows it.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Excited For 'The Game' As His Team Ascends

Brandon Brown
Michigan is playing its best football just in time for its best opponent.

Winners And Losers In The Big Ten After 13 Weeks

Brandon Brown
All 14 Big Ten teams were in action over the weekend. Here's who did what.

Michigan Basketball Opponent Tracker: Tough Road Ahead for Wolverines

Kevin Minor
Michigan basketball is off to a 4-0 start but the competition is about to take a big step up.