Video & Analysis: Kwity Paye On Containing Justin Fields, Being A Smart Defender

Junior defensive end Kwity Paye, along with his defensive line mates, are tasked with keeping Justin Fields under control on Saturday and Paye is definitely ready for the challenge.

Brown's Breakdown

Earlier this year, Don Brown called Paye the smartest defensive lineman he's ever coached in terms of staying in his lane, doing his job and deciphering the difference between a give and a keep in the zone read game. That's going to be extremely important for Michigan on Saturday when it comes to keeping Justin Fields in check.

On the year Paye has 43 tackles including 11 for loss and 6.5 sacks. He's been very dependable and usually has a big play or two in him each week. He has a great combination of size (6-4, 277), strength and speed. He's much bulkier now but Paye was a sprint champion in high school. He can really run and he's absolutely jacked.

Paye is a great weapon for keeping Fields under control but he'll need to be on his game and his friends are going to have to chip in as well.

What kind of game will Paye have? What kind of game will Fields have? Comment below!!!