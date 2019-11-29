Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video & Analysis: Kwity Paye On Containing Justin Fields, Being A Smart Defender

Brandon Brown

Junior defensive end Kwity Paye, along with his defensive line mates, are tasked with keeping Justin Fields under control on Saturday and Paye is definitely ready for the challenge. 

Brown's Breakdown

Earlier this year, Don Brown called Paye the smartest defensive lineman he's ever coached in terms of staying in his lane, doing his job and deciphering the difference between a give and a keep in the zone read game. That's going to be extremely important for Michigan on Saturday when it comes to keeping Justin Fields in check.

On the year Paye has 43 tackles including 11 for loss and 6.5 sacks. He's been very dependable and usually has a big play or two in him each week. He has a great combination of size (6-4, 277), strength and speed. He's much bulkier now but Paye was a sprint champion in high school. He can really run and he's absolutely jacked. 

Paye is a great weapon for keeping Fields under control but he'll need to be on his game and his friends are going to have to chip in as well.

What kind of game will Paye have? What kind of game will Fields have? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Ohio State

Brandon Brown
2 0

People are getting more and more excited for The Game. Here are some things I see happening.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/28/19

Steve Deace
1 0

A simple question with an obvious answer: if Michigan had played Ohio State's schedule, what would it's record be? 10-1 at absolute worst, that's what.

Video: Shea Patterson Talks Buckeye Defense, Chase Young

Brandon Brown
0

Shea Patterson is going to have his hands full on Saturday and he knows it.

Statement Made

Steve Deace
0

It didn't take long for Michigan to get its first statement win of the Juwan Howard era.

Opinion Roundtable: What Aspect Of Ohio State's Team Is The Biggest Concern?

Brandon Brown
3 0

Ohio State is the No. 1 team in the country so there are obviously a lot of things to be worried about when facing the Buckeyes.

Five Takeaways: Looking Closely At Michigan's Impressive Win Over North Carolina

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan is still rolling after a second-round win over North Carolina in the Bahamas.

Listen: Michigan OL Analyst Shares How To Block Chase Young

MichaelSpath
0

Former Michigan offensive lineman Rueben Riley started 20 games at right tackle during his career from 2003-06, and he discusses a plan of attack for the Wolverines as they try to block Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Michigan Football Chatter THE Game Week

MichaelSpath
0

The Michigan-Ohio State game is almost here and we've been collecting some thoughts from our sources and insiders. Read what they have to say about the Wolverines and their expectations for THE Game.

Top 5 Most Thankful Michigan Moments

Steve Deace
0

My top 5 Michigan moments I'm most thankful for in 2019.

Michigan Football Preview: Meet The Buckeyes

Jake Sage
0

Ohio State is the No. 1 team in college football. Get to know the Buckeyes in our preview.