Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video & Analysis: Nick Eubanks Likes The Idea Of Spoiling Ohio State's Season

Brandon Brown

Senior tight end Nick Eubanks has played a lot of football at Michigan. He understands that most of U-M's goals disappeared with the loss to Penn State, but that doesn't make this weekend's game any less important. Now the season is all about beating the Buckeyes and if Michigan can do that, they'll likely ruin a goal or two for their most hated rival. Eubanks wouldn't have it any other way.

Brown's Breakdown

Ohio State might still make the playoff if they lose to Michigan and win the Big Ten title, but they definitely will if they run the table, obviously. Michigan could potentially knock the Bucks out of playoff contention with a win on Saturday and that needs to be a focal point.

When a rival is as hated as Ohio State is, everyone involved with the Michigan football program should want the worst for them. No matter how it happens, negative developments for OSU are almost directly linked to positive developments for the Wolverines — conference hierarchy, recruiting momentum, offseason buzz and of course, bragging rights for 365 days. That's why I fully agree with Eubanks' statement. The Wolverines should want the win for themselves and the seniors but they should also want it to make the Bucks as miserable as possible.

Would you view the season as a success if Michigan wins on Saturday? What if U-M loses for the fifth straight time under Jim Harbaugh? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
70 0

Need a place to talk about the Michigan/Indiana game? We've got you covered right here!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/25/19

Steve Deace
4 0

Everything Michigan has done for the last 11 months was for this week and The Game. But will it, finally, be enough?

Michigan Has What It Takes to Beat OSU, but Will It?

Steve Deace
7 0

After a dominating game against Indiana, the Wolverines showed how complete their game has become, giving them hope against the undefeated Buckeyes.

The Team Michigan Needed To Be To Beat Ohio State Has Emerged

MichaelSpath
4 0

A look at Michigan and Ohio State on the surface - the 11-0, No. 2 and headed-to-Indianapolis Buckeyes versus No. 13, 9-2, fighting-for-second place Wolverines - and there is no reason to expect a win for U-M. But the team Michigan needed to be has emerged in November.

Video: Last Year's OSU Loss Personal For Carlo Kemp

Brandon Brown
0

Ohio State ran Michigan out of the stadium last year and Carlo Kemp has not forgotten about it.

Video: Ben Bredeson Talks Bond With Fellow Linemen, Battling Ohio State With Them

Brandon Brown
0

For Michigan to have a chance to beat Ohio State on Saturday, the offensive line is going to have to step up and Ben Bredeson knows it.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Excited For 'The Game' As His Team Ascends

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan is playing its best football just in time for its best opponent.

Winners And Losers In The Big Ten After 13 Weeks

Brandon Brown
0

All 14 Big Ten teams were in action over the weekend. Here's who did what.

Michigan Basketball Opponent Tracker: Tough Road Ahead for Wolverines

Kevin Minor
0

Michigan basketball is off to a 4-0 start but the competition is about to take a big step up.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Explains Shea Patterson's Recent Run

Brandon Brown
0

Shea Patterson's play has given U-M fans hope that the Wolverines can beat Ohio State next weekend.