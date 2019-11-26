Week 13 Stock Report: Ranking Michigan Football's Top 25 Players

Wolverine Digest
Michigan is 9-2 (6-2) after a dominant win over Indiana. The Hoosiers actually drew first blood but it was all Michigan after that. The Wolverines scored in bunches and ultimately won the game going away, 39-14 in Bloomington. With 11 games in the books, here's WolverineDigest.com's Stock Report based on in-game performance.

Indiana Stock Report

Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson played a fine game against the Hoosiers but junior wide receiver Nico Collins was out of this world. The big-bodied pass catcher made six grabs for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He and Hutchinson traded places are now No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Senior safety Josh Metellus remains at No. 3 after yet another solid performance with senior quarterback Shea Patterson now nipping at his heels after a career day. He completed 20-of-32 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns. He's up four spots to No. 4 now and would certainly be in the discussion for the top spot if he can replicate his recent success against the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Senior offensive guard Ben Bredeson now seems to be the best offensive lineman and rounds out the top five. Bredeson will play his final home game in a Michigan uniform on Saturday and is going out with a bang after another very strong performance from his left guard spot.

Senior linebacker Josh Uche is all the way up to No. 6 from No. 14 (which was probably too low anyways) after a five tackle, one sack and two tackle for loss performance against the Hoosiers. He's consistently been one of U-M's best overall defenders despite not being on the field as much as others.

Senior offensive lineman Michael Onwenu is up four spots to No. 14 after another strong outing and junior center Cesar Ruiz is up two spots as well. Redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield rounds out the offensive linemen within the top 25 and sits at No. 21 for the second week in a row.

Freshman Daxton Hill is up a spot after making his first career start in which he recorded a team high eight tackles and an interception. The speedy rookie is becoming more and more valuable to Don Brown's defense and should be on the field a lot this weekend against Ohio State regardless of junior safety Brad Hawkins' status.

Finally, freshman wide receiver Giles Jackson makes his debut on the list after providing more value in the return game and some big-play ability as evidenced by his 50-yard catch and run. The speedy receiver has been on the field more and more and is certainly someone worth getting the ball to against a good team like Ohio State.

What do you disagree with? Who is too high or too low? Comment below!!!

