Video: Shea Patterson Talks Level Of Frustration After Ohio State Loss

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson won't get another shot at Ohio State and frankly, that's probably a good thing for him. Patterson had a phenomenal first half before throwing on just about every snap due to the deficit, but still had a decent statistical day.

After the game, Patterson, emotional like all players were, attempted to explain how frustrated he was. The signal caller is usually light on words and soft spoken, but today he was especially subdued.

