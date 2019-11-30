Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Shea Patterson Talks Level Of Frustration After Ohio State Loss

Brandon Brown

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson won't get another shot at Ohio State and frankly, that's probably a good thing for him. Patterson had a phenomenal first half before throwing on just about every snap due to the deficit, but still had a decent statistical day. 

After the game, Patterson, emotional like all players were, attempted to explain how frustrated he was. The signal caller is usually light on words and soft spoken, but today he was especially subdued.

How would you grade Patterson's day? Could he have done anything differently? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
151 0

If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Attempts To Explain Embarrassing Loss To Ohio State

Brandon Brown
2 0

Michigan got beat down by Ohio State again and now Jim Harbaugh has to pick up the pieces.

Future Of The Game Looks Bleak For Michigan Football

MichaelSpath
9 0

Michigan wasted another opportunity to make up ground on Ohio State, and might have even fallen further behind the rival Buckeyes.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/29/19

Steve Deace
8 0

Saturday will be a good day for Michigan if the Wolverines do these three things against Ohio State.

Reactions & Analysis: Mistake-Plagued Game Costs Michigan Against OSU

MichaelSpath
5 0

Michigan needed to play a perfect game against Ohio State. It fell far from doing so in a 56-27 loss.

Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace
2 0

Michigan is dominated by Ohio State, again. The Buckeyes are superior in every way, again. And it may never change.

Best And Worst Case Scenarios For Michigan Against Ohio State

Brandon Brown
1 0

Ohio State is going to be tough to beat but it could happen if U-M plays a clean, efficient game.

Juwan Howard's Post-Battle For Atlantis Comments

Steve Deace
1 0

Here's what Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard had to say after his team's stunning run through the loaded Battle for Atlantis tournament.

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Ohio State

Brandon Brown
7 0

People are getting more and more excited for The Game. Here are some things I see happening.

Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Ohio State

Brandon Brown
0

The Game is upon us. Here's everything you need to get ready for it.