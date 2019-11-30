Wolverine Digest
Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Ohio State

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Preview: Meet The Buckeyes

Opinion Roundtable: What Aspect Of Ohio State's Team Is The Biggest Concern?

Three Things To Watch: Michigan Win The Battle At Quarterback

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Ohio State

Best And Worst Case Scenarios For Michigan Against Ohio State

Michigan Football Chatter THE Game Week

Listen: Brian Griese Talks 1995, '96 & '97 Michigan Wins Over OSU

Listen: Michigan OL Analyst Shares How To Block Chase Young

Listen: MMQB With Devin Gardner Talks THE Game

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/29/19

Video: Michigan Podcast On Vanquishing The Buckeyes

Video: Khaleke Hudson Harbors No Ill Will Toward Traitor Coaches

Video: Last Year's OSU Loss Personal For Carlo Kemp

Video: Shea Patterson Talks Buckeye Defense, Chase Young

Video: Shea Patterson Talks Growing Up In Ohio As Michigan Fan, The Game, More

Video: Jim Harbaugh Excited For 'The Game' As His Team Ascends

Video & Analysis: Kwity Paye On Containing Justin Fields, Being A Smart Defender

Video & Analysis: Nick Eubanks Likes The Idea Of Spoiling Ohio State's Season

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Steve Deace
Saturday will be a good day for Michigan if the Wolverines do these three things against Ohio State.

Brandon Brown
People are getting more and more excited for The Game. Here are some things I see happening.

MichaelSpath
In this week's #GameOfMyLife, former Michigan quarterback Brian Griese joined the show to discuss his arrival at U-M and his three wins over the Buckeyes.

Brandon Brown
The Game is here. Nothing more needs to be said.

Brandon Brown
Ohio State is going to be tough to beat but it could happen if U-M plays a clean, efficient game.

Brandon Brown
Ohio State's Justin Fields can be a handful but Michigan has a few defenders who are a problem as well, including Kwity Paye.

Steve Deace
A simple question with an obvious answer: if Michigan had played Ohio State's schedule, what would it's record be? 10-1 at absolute worst, that's what.

Juwan Howard's Post-Battle For Atlantis Comments

Steve Deace
Here's what Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard had to say after his team's stunning run through the loaded Battle for Atlantis tournament.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Spanks Gonzaga, Runs The Table In The Bahamas

Brandon Brown
Michigan basketball is the real deal and still has not felt defeat under Juwan Howard.

Juwan Howard Has Done Everything I Could Have Asked For Since The Day He Was Hired

MichaelSpath
Throw me in with the lot that was openly questioning the hiring of Juwan Howard last spring after John Beilein resigned to become an NBA head coach. But in the last few months, culminating with Friday's Battle for Atlantis Championship win over Gonzaga, Howard has done everything I could have asked for as a fan.