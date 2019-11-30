Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State
This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens
Editor
Cam ran himself right into that pick. No idea what he was doing, neither did he.
Editor
Cannot let a good team convert 3rd and 14.
Editor
Poor belay by Cam McGrone. Really poor play on that third and long.
Editor
Aidan getting held like crazy twice now
Editor
Arnette seemed surprised by Jackson’s speed. Underestimated Giles there.
Missed extra point better not come and bite 'em in the ass. Nice drive though!
Editor
And the Quinn Nordin sigh
Editor
Phenomenal opening drive dialed up by Gattis.
Editor
Missed the extra point....come on.
Editor
Wow. Michigan right down the field for a score. Perfect start.
Editor
Michigan is moving right down the field. Building confidence.
Editor
If Ohio State wins, they will pass us for best win percentage in college football history.
Editor
Won the toss and took the ball. Trying to start fast.
My earliest U of M memory was the '69 game. Time for a repeat!
Editor
It’s time. End this misery.