Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens

Cam ran himself right into that pick. No idea what he was doing, neither did he.

Cannot let a good team convert 3rd and 14.

Poor belay by Cam McGrone. Really poor play on that third and long.

Aidan getting held like crazy twice now

Arnette seemed surprised by Jackson’s speed. Underestimated Giles there.

Missed extra point better not come and bite 'em in the ass. Nice drive though!

And the Quinn Nordin sigh

Phenomenal opening drive dialed up by Gattis.

Missed the extra point....come on.

Wow. Michigan right down the field for a score. Perfect start.

Michigan is moving right down the field. Building confidence.

If Ohio State wins, they will pass us for best win percentage in college football history.

Won the toss and took the ball. Trying to start fast.

My earliest U of M memory was the '69 game. Time for a repeat!

It’s time. End this misery.

