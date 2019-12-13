Wolverine Digest
Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Running Back

Brandon Brown

Heading into the 2019 season, running back was a huge question mark for the Wolverines. True freshman Zach Charbonnet started off as the guy but redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins finished the year as the main ball carrier. Both had pretty solids seasons but neither of the really took the bull completely by the horns.

Michael Spath recently asked a very direct question about U-M's backfield on Twitter — who was Michigan's top running back this season?

More than 1,100 people weighed in and Haskins came away with 63 percent of the votes, which surprised me a little bit. If I had voted, I probably would've tabbed Haskins as well, but it would've been very, very close. The above vote, was not.

As I stated, Charbonnet began the year on a high noted and it looked like he'd be the bell cow throughout the year. He carried it too many times against Army, seemed to get a little dinged up at some point and ultimately saw a big decrease in his workload.

Enter Haskins.

The redshirt freshman, who switched positions from running back to linebacker and back to running back, climbed up the depth chart and ultimately passed Charbonnet. Haskins started the final five games of the season and almost caught up to Charbonnet in terms of carries and yards.

Charbonnet finished the year with 11 touchdowns to Haskins' four, but that was really the only big advantage. Charbonnet carried the ball 136 times for 654 yards, while Haskins toted it 103 times for 575 yards. Haskins edged out Charbonnet in yards per carry, 5.4 to 4.7, and also had the longest run of the season with a 49 yarder. 

Once the dust settled, Haskins looked like the more complete and explosive back. He seemed to have more burst, showed off his athleticism by hurdling a defender against Notre Dame and just seemed to have a little more everything you want in a back. Charbonnet certainly is no slouch, and with Chris Evans returning to the program, U-M suddenly looks loaded at running back.

Who did you think was the better back? What will the backfield look like next year? Comment below!!!

Video: Michigan Podcast On Being Stuck in College Football's Friend Zone

Steve Deace

Michigan football is stuck in college football's version of the friend zone. Is there a way out for the Wolverines to consummate their championship aspirations?

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/13/19

Steve Deace

Previewing tomorrow's final marquee non-conference game against Oregon, and what's on the line for the Wolverines.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/11/19

Steve Deace

Previewing Michigan's Big Ten road opener at Illinois, and we've already seen how treacherous Big Ten road games will be this season.

Rueben Riley: Bring On Alabama (If Michigan Can't Play Wayne State)

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Former Michigan offensive lineman Rueben Riley said he's excited U-M will play Alabama though there would be some merit in playing Wayne State in this year's bowl game.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/12/19

Steve Deace

A look back at last night's loss at Illinois, and what we learned about this Michigan basketball team as well as the Big Ten.

Opinion Roundtable: Who Should Be Named Michigan's MVP On Sunday?

Brandon Brown

Michigan will hold its annual awards show, now called The Schemmy Awards, this Sunday, which will result in more than 20 players going home with hardware.

Video: Juwan Howard Consistently Aces Media Appearances

Brandon Brown

You can tell Juwan Howard is going to recruit well and get the most out of his guys when you listen to him speak.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Drops First Big Ten Road Game

Brandon Brown

Michigan tried to become the first Big Ten team to win a conference road game in Champaign on Wednesday night, but fell short.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/10/19

Steve Deace

If Shea Patterson could get a NCAA waiver and a 5th season, should he want it? Better yet, should Michigan want it?

2019 Review: Defending The Triple-Option Had Grave Consequences For Michigan

MichaelSpath

We continue to look back on the Michigan football 2019 regular season with a peek at the Army game, what we knew then, and how it related to the rest of the year.