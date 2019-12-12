Opinion Roundtable: Who Should Be Named Michigan's MVP On Sunday?

Michigan will hold its annual awards show, now called The Schemmy Awards, this Sunday, which will result in more than 20 players going home with hardware. The biggest and last award to be announced will be the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player of the Year, so who should get it? We discuss...

Brandon Brown

I think it's going to end up going to Shea Patterson and I'm just fine with that. He was the best he's been at Michigan down the stretch, even considering that he had to throw it on every play late against Ohio State, and was probably the most important to what Michigan did overall.

Michigan's defense certainly bailed out the offense early on in the year, but it was never because of one guy. Several different offensive players stepped up at different times but no one really dominated from wire to wire. I wouldn't say Patterson dominated either, but he was the quarterback for all 12 games and definitely made his mark more than anyone else over a two to three game stretch.

Steve Deace

I would vote for Cam McGrone, and here's why. Coming out of the Wisconsin game, the program looked off the rails. The defense was mauled. The offense still sputtering. And then Josh Ross, whom Don Brown hyped as the smartest linebacker he's ever coached, was now injured. It was McGrone's insertion into the lineup that not only stabilized the defense, but put it in position to carry the team in October while the offense was still finding itself. His speed and athleticism also gave Brown more zone-blitz scheme versatility as well. If McGrone had not been here, or not able to flourish right from the get-go, who knows where the Wolverines would've been this season.

Michael Spath

This is the first time in a long time I really don't know who should be the MVP. If we're looking at this, we essentially have to say 'who did the most to help Michigan win nine games?'

Early on in the year it was the defense against Army and Iowa. Then it was the offensive line and running backs against Illinois and Notre Dame. Then we switched to Shea Patterson vs. Michigan State and Indiana. Sprinkle in wins over Middle Tennessee, Rutgers and Maryland that were team effort wins and you're left with a very split vote.

I think the best player on the team was Aidan Hutchinson. I think Nico Collins is the most talented. But I wouldn't be surprised to see it go to either Ronnie Bell or Jordan Glasgow because they epitomize what this program wants to be about. If I was a betting man, I'd bet on Patterson winning it, but I think it should be Bell. His effort all year to get the extra yard or throw the block embodies 'the team the team, the team' in an era in which Bo Schembechler's motto has been diminished. Then the Penn State drop happened and it could have ruined his season (maybe his career) and that of Michigan's, but Bell bounced back stronger than before, and so did Michigan. With Bell leading the way to overcome adversity, I think he is most deserving.

