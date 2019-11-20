Video: Shaun Nua Uses One Word To Describe Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua met with the media on Monday and had really good things to say about sophomore defense of and Aidan Hutchinson. The 6-7, 278-pounder has been one of Michigan's mainstays on defense this year and Nua points to one reason as to why Hutchinson has been so good in 2019.

Brown's Breakdown

Each week Michael Spath and I collaborate to come up with the Michigan stock report based on in-game performance. Hutchinson has been at or near the top of that list nearly every week. Not only has he been putting up good numbers, he's also been very dependable and full of the kind of energy that jumps off of the film.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Hutchinson played like a man possessed on Saturday against Michigan State. As the son of a former All-American at Michigan and as an in-state kid, it's not really that surprising. Still, Nua's comments reinforced what makes Hutchinson so good when you throw in the fact that he's one of the biggest, strongest and most talented defensive lineman on the roster.

How would you grade Hutchinson through 10 games? Will next year be his last at Michigan? Comment below!!!