Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Shea Patterson Is Michigan's MVP

Brandon Brown

On a night where at lot of guys took home a lot of awards, senior quarterback Shea Patterson took home the biggest of them all — The Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player of the Year. Patterson is the first quarterback to win the award since Denard Robinson did in 2011.

The senior signal caller finished the year 197-of-344 (56.6 percent) for 2,828 yards and 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Patterson also had five rushing touchdowns on the season. 

His back-to-back performances against Michigan State and Indiana was one of the best in Michigan history and marked the first time a U-M quarterback went for more than 300 yards in consecutive games. Patterson completed 44-of-65 pass attempts for 750 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception in those two games. 

Head coach Jim Harbaugh praised Patterson all year but really heaped it onto his quarterback after the game against the Hoosiers.

“We’re riding him,” Harbaugh said. “His play has just been outstanding. He is really seeing the field well. He’s taking care of the football at all times. Really playing good, disciplined football. Doing a great job of going through his reads.”

Patterson's final game in The Big House, against Ohio State, started off great but finished poorly due to the score getting out of hand and a dramatic shift in U-M's game plan. Still, he was the man for Michigan down the stretch. He really found his stride late and made a lot of plays for Michigan. He has one game left, against a loaded Alabama team, and could really go out as a Michigan favorite if he can lead the maize and blue to a victory.

Do you agree with Patterson being the MVP? What could he have done better this year? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Running Back

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a couple of bright spots in the backfield this year but who shined the brightest?

BREAKING: Tarik Black Enters The Transfer Portal

Brandon Brown

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins never really got it going at Michigan so now he'll try to do so elsewhere.

Michigan Wolverines Football: The Schemmy Awards

Brandon Brown

Michigan is sitting at 9-3 with a huge matchup against Alabama on the docket. Before preparation begins for the postseason matchup, the team has some awards to give out.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stock Report: December 15, 2019

Brandon Brown

Michigan has now lost two in a row but some young players are starting to step up.

What We Learned About Michigan Hoops After Historically Tough Stretch

Steve Deace

The Wolverines just completed a grueling schedule -- 7 top 50 teams in just 17 days. What did it teach us about this Michigan basketball team?

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Defends Zavier Simpson Taking Final Shot

MichaelSpath

Zavier Simpson missed the final shot in Saturday's 71-70 loss to Oregon, but coach Juwan Howard explains why it was the right shot to take, by the right person.

Daydrion Taylor Talks Woodson, Brady; Hit That Ended His Career

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

On Friday's #GameOfMyLife, former safety Daydrion Taylor discussed the hit in 1997 at Penn State that ended his playing career but molded him into the person he is today.

Michigan Football Chatter: What Needs To Happen To Get Over OSU Hump

MichaelSpath

We let our insiders and sources process Michigan's regular-season loss to Ohio State, but now they're ready to weigh in.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Being Stuck in College Football's Friend Zone

Steve Deace

Michigan football is stuck in college football's version of the friend zone. Is there a way out for the Wolverines to consummate their championship aspirations?

Video & Analysis: Franz Wagner Humble In Talking About His Big Game

MichaelSpath

It was a career day for Michigan freshman Franz Wagner, but you wouldn't know that from talking to him.