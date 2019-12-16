Shea Patterson Is Michigan's MVP

On a night where at lot of guys took home a lot of awards, senior quarterback Shea Patterson took home the biggest of them all — The Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player of the Year. Patterson is the first quarterback to win the award since Denard Robinson did in 2011.

The senior signal caller finished the year 197-of-344 (56.6 percent) for 2,828 yards and 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Patterson also had five rushing touchdowns on the season.

His back-to-back performances against Michigan State and Indiana was one of the best in Michigan history and marked the first time a U-M quarterback went for more than 300 yards in consecutive games. Patterson completed 44-of-65 pass attempts for 750 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception in those two games.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh praised Patterson all year but really heaped it onto his quarterback after the game against the Hoosiers.

“We’re riding him,” Harbaugh said. “His play has just been outstanding. He is really seeing the field well. He’s taking care of the football at all times. Really playing good, disciplined football. Doing a great job of going through his reads.”

Patterson's final game in The Big House, against Ohio State, started off great but finished poorly due to the score getting out of hand and a dramatic shift in U-M's game plan. Still, he was the man for Michigan down the stretch. He really found his stride late and made a lot of plays for Michigan. He has one game left, against a loaded Alabama team, and could really go out as a Michigan favorite if he can lead the maize and blue to a victory.

Do you agree with Patterson being the MVP? What could he have done better this year? Comment below!!!