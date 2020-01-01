Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Alabama

Alabama is a 7-point favorite over the Wolverines, which is pretty substantial given that Bama is without its star quarterback and at least two potential first-round picks. That just speaks to how good Alabama is despite missing the playoff this year and suffering two losses. They're still as talented as anyone in the country and certainly would've put up a better fight than Oklahoma did in the first round of the playoffs against LSU. That's neither her nor there now, as the matchup is U-M versus Alabama. Here's how we see it playing out...

Brandon Brown

Alabama is without a few key pieces but I honestly don't think it matters. We've seen how far away Michigan is from competing with teams like Ohio State on the field. We've also been able to imagine U-M taking on teams like LSU or Clemson and it doesn't seem fair. I'd put Alabama in the same tier as those three programs.

Nick Saban is probably the best college coach in the history of the sport and Bama has been able to recruit better than anyone else over the last four or five years. One stud sits out or gets injured and another one simply takes his place. In college, I still think it comes down to the Jimmies and Joes more than anything else, and Bama simply has more of them.

I think Josh Gattis will scheme up a good offensive plan and I think Shea Patterson has another strong outing. I also think Don Brown's defense will do some nice things and may even force a turnover or two. Unfortunately, I think Alabama will do all of those same things but at a higher level.

Alabama 42, Michigan 31

Steve Deace

I think this is going to be a high-scoring game and, barring one side being hit with the turnover bug, that means I think both defenses are going to struggle plenty of times in this game as well.

Michigan's best chance to win is Don Brown conjuring up some looks and pressures that lead to Mac Jones making mistakes, like the two pick sixes he threw that lost the Iron Bowl at Auburn. And then the offense still needs to be ready to score 38-40 points, like Auburn still had to. I don't think that's an unattainable goal, but I also don't think it's something you can count on going into a game. Therefore, barring that kind of outlier game flow, ultimately talent wins -- and the Crimson Tide has more.

Alabama 45, Michigan 31

Michael Spath

As a new father, I find myself more optimistic than ever about the future and what it could hold for John Robert Spath. I'd like to believe tomorrow's game against Alabama kicks off a new era in which Michigan football becomes one of the nation's top programs, beating Ohio State enough (I'm thinking three or four wins in the decade) to satiate the fans' thirst and restore THE Game to its proper rivalry status. That can all start with a victory over an Alabama team that, on paper, is still vastly superior to the Wolverines. But I've been down this road before, picking with my heart and my hope, and not my analytical assessment.

Michigan has played one great game this year in a matchup of equal talent, against Notre Dame, and beat eight other teams simply by being more talented. U-M's defense folded once again versus Ohio State and the offense showed, for all its promise, it simply wasn't ready to keep up with one of the nation's top-five offenses, and that's what the Tide are. Still, there is hope. If Shea Patterson can outduel Mac Jones, and Michigan's offense can outperform Alabama's anything is possible. But there's just not enough evidence that will happen.

Alabama 42, Michigan 34



What say you? How do you see the game playing out and what's your score prediction? Comment below!!!