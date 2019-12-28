Wolverine Digest
Football

Michigan Wolverines Football Talk: Bowl Game Developments, More

Brandon Brown

First up, here's Michigan fans' guide to the Vrbo Citrus Bowl bowl week down in Orlando, Fla.

Friday was Michigan’s first full day in Orlando preparing for the Citrus Bowl, and it didn’t take long for the Wolverines to make some news...

Michigan Running Back Christian Turner Injured, Likely Out For Citrus Bowl

Redshirt freshman Christian Turner, who’s been the odd man out with Hassan Haskins’ emergence at running back, is injured and will miss valuable practice time according to MLive. 

Michigan's Ambry Thomas, Lavert Hill 'Juiced Up' To Face Alabama's Dynamic Receivers

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas are excited about their matchup on Wednesday but it's going to take more than excitement to perform well. Alabama's quartet of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith might be the best group of receivers ever assembled. Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News outlined Hill's and Thomas' approach to the game.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Ambry Thomas - 'I'm Back ... But ...'

Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas is a long, speedy cornerback who can really cover, which is what staffs in the NFL like. Thomas was named Michigan's defensive skill player of the year and has a decision to make. He talked about that with TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas down in Orlando.

Videos: Footage Of Michigan's Friday Pre-Citrus Bowl Practice

Michigan arrived in Orlando yesterday and hit the practice field for the first time today in preparation for Wednesday's Citrus Bowl. Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com put up several videos from the early part of U-M's practice.

Michigan 'Not Afraid' Of Alabama: 'We're Just Excited'

Zach Shaw of Wolverine247 spoke with several Michigan players who all had a pretty similar message about playing Alabama. The Crimson Tide strike fear in its opponents, but the guys in Maize and Blue seem more excited than scared. Zach also threw together some key quotes from various Michigan players ahead of the matchup with Alabama.

Ed Kengerski Of Michigan Football Interviews Lavert Hill

Nick Eubanks Announces Intentions To Return To Michigan

Senior tight end Nick Eubanks had been gathering information in order to decide whether or not he should return to Michigan next season for his fifth year. Friday night, the 6-5, 256-pounder announced via Instagram that he will be back in Ann Arbor for the 2020 season.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏾 One Last Ride ...

A post shared by || Nick Eubanks || (@banks_era_) on

Football

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/27/19

Steve Deace

Michigan's 2020 opening opponent, Washington, is going to have a new look next season.

How Optimistic Are Michigan Fans About The Bowl Game?

Brandon Brown

Outside of the playoffs, Michigan and Alabama is the marquee matchup for the postseason.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Talks Isaiah Livers' Injury, Potential Starting Five

Brandon Brown

With Isaiah Livers out indefinitely, Juwan Howard now has to come up with a new starting five.

Opinion Roundtable: What Are Michigan Chances Against Alabama?

Brandon Brown

Michigan has as tough a task as any team in the country with its bowl matchup against Alabama.

Video: Get To Know Brandon Wade

Brandon Brown

Michigan has added a mid-year walk on in local product Brandon Wade.

Talking Alabama With Crimson Tide Insider

Brandon Brown

Everything you need to know about Michigan's matchup with Alabama.

Michigan's Top 10 Sports Stories Of The Decade, Part II

Steve Deace

With the 2010s coming to a close, it's time to take a look back at the biggest Michigan sports stories of the decade. Part II looks at our picks for the top five.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of A Much Needed Win Over The Blue Hose

Kevin Minor

Michigan blasted Presbyterian last weekend, which was a needed victory after a tough stretch.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/23/19

Steve Deace

Should the Wolverines try to entice Stanford transfer quarterback K.J. Costello to come to Michigan next season?

Kwity Paye Announces Plans To Return To Michigan

Brandon Brown

Junior defensive lineman Kwity Paye had been leaning toward returning to Michigan and now it's official.