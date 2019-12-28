Michigan Wolverines Football Talk: Bowl Game Developments, More

First up, here's Michigan fans' guide to the Vrbo Citrus Bowl bowl week down in Orlando, Fla.

Friday was Michigan’s first full day in Orlando preparing for the Citrus Bowl, and it didn’t take long for the Wolverines to make some news...

Michigan Running Back Christian Turner Injured, Likely Out For Citrus Bowl

Redshirt freshman Christian Turner, who’s been the odd man out with Hassan Haskins’ emergence at running back, is injured and will miss valuable practice time according to MLive.

Michigan's Ambry Thomas, Lavert Hill 'Juiced Up' To Face Alabama's Dynamic Receivers

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas are excited about their matchup on Wednesday but it's going to take more than excitement to perform well. Alabama's quartet of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith might be the best group of receivers ever assembled. Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News outlined Hill's and Thomas' approach to the game.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Ambry Thomas - 'I'm Back ... But ...'

Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas is a long, speedy cornerback who can really cover, which is what staffs in the NFL like. Thomas was named Michigan's defensive skill player of the year and has a decision to make. He talked about that with TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas down in Orlando.

Videos: Footage Of Michigan's Friday Pre-Citrus Bowl Practice

Michigan arrived in Orlando yesterday and hit the practice field for the first time today in preparation for Wednesday's Citrus Bowl. Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com put up several videos from the early part of U-M's practice.

Michigan 'Not Afraid' Of Alabama: 'We're Just Excited'

Zach Shaw of Wolverine247 spoke with several Michigan players who all had a pretty similar message about playing Alabama. The Crimson Tide strike fear in its opponents, but the guys in Maize and Blue seem more excited than scared. Zach also threw together some key quotes from various Michigan players ahead of the matchup with Alabama.

Ed Kengerski Of Michigan Football Interviews Lavert Hill

Nick Eubanks Announces Intentions To Return To Michigan

Senior tight end Nick Eubanks had been gathering information in order to decide whether or not he should return to Michigan next season for his fifth year. Friday night, the 6-5, 256-pounder announced via Instagram that he will be back in Ann Arbor for the 2020 season.

