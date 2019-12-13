BREAKING: Tarik Black Enters The Transfer Portal

As first reported by Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press, junior wide receiver Nico Collins has entered the transfer portal.

As a junior, Black finished fourth on the team with just 25 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown. He was clearly passed by classmates Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, as well as sophomore Ronnie Bell. Throw in the ever-growing presence of freshmen Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Johnson, and Black could see the writing on the wall.

Back in 2016, Black chose the Wolverines over more than 30 other schools, including finalists Alabama, Auburn and UCLA. Once at Michigan, he exploded onto the scene with a two-catch, 83 yard and one touchdown performance against Florida. A couple of games later, Black broke his foot and missed the rest of the year. Heading into year No. 2, Black broke his other foot and again missed the majority of the season. As a healthy junior, he just simply didn't make an impact. Now, he'll attempt to do that elsewhere.

Black is a talented player, so finding the right fit will be key for him. Staffers from schools like Nebraska, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Cincinnati, among others have already followed Black on Twitter and Black himself has followed a few programs as well. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up and how the rest of his career develops.

