Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

BREAKING: Tarik Black Enters The Transfer Portal

Brandon Brown

As first reported by Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press, junior wide receiver Nico Collins has entered the transfer portal.

Screen Shot 2019-12-13 at 11.36.53 AM copy

As a junior, Black finished fourth on the team with just 25 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown. He was clearly passed by classmates Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, as well as sophomore Ronnie Bell. Throw in the ever-growing presence of freshmen Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Johnson, and Black could see the writing on the wall.

Back in 2016, Black chose the Wolverines over more than 30 other schools, including finalists Alabama, Auburn and UCLA. Once at Michigan, he exploded onto the scene with a two-catch, 83 yard and one touchdown performance against Florida. A couple of games later, Black broke his foot and missed the rest of the year. Heading into year No. 2, Black broke his other foot and again missed the majority of the season. As a healthy junior, he just simply didn't make an impact. Now, he'll attempt to do that elsewhere.

Black is a talented player, so finding the right fit will be key for him. Staffers from schools like Nebraska, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Cincinnati, among others have already followed Black on Twitter and Black himself has followed a few programs as well. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up and how the rest of his career develops.

Where do you think Black ends up? How good can he be? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Running Back

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a couple of bright spots in the backfield this year but who shined the brightest?

Video: Michigan Podcast On Being Stuck in College Football's Friend Zone

Steve Deace

Michigan football is stuck in college football's version of the friend zone. Is there a way out for the Wolverines to consummate their championship aspirations?

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of Low Post Problems in Champaign

Kevin Minor

Michigan got handled in the paint against Illinois and it resulted in the first conference loss of the season.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/13/19

Steve Deace

Previewing tomorrow's final marquee non-conference game against Oregon, and what's on the line for the Wolverines.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/11/19

Steve Deace

Previewing Michigan's Big Ten road opener at Illinois, and we've already seen how treacherous Big Ten road games will be this season.

Rueben Riley: Bring On Alabama (If Michigan Can't Play Wayne State)

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Former Michigan offensive lineman Rueben Riley said he's excited U-M will play Alabama though there would be some merit in playing Wayne State in this year's bowl game.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/12/19

Steve Deace

A look back at last night's loss at Illinois, and what we learned about this Michigan basketball team as well as the Big Ten.

Opinion Roundtable: Who Should Be Named Michigan's MVP On Sunday?

Brandon Brown

Michigan will hold its annual awards show, now called The Schemmy Awards, this Sunday, which will result in more than 20 players going home with hardware.

Video: Juwan Howard Consistently Aces Media Appearances

Brandon Brown

You can tell Juwan Howard is going to recruit well and get the most out of his guys when you listen to him speak.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Drops First Big Ten Road Game

Brandon Brown

Michigan tried to become the first Big Ten team to win a conference road game in Champaign on Wednesday night, but fell short.