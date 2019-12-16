Michigan Wolverines Football: The Schemmy Awards
· Dr. Arthur Robinson Scholarship Award (Highest GPA): Louis Grodman
· Scout Team Players of the Year: Offense — Zach Carpenter, Defense — David Ojabo, Special Teams — Jared Davis
· Most Improved Players: Offense — Hassan Haskins, Defense — Brad Hawkins, Special Teams — Peter Bush
· Ufer Spirit Award: Joe Files
· Roger Zatkoff Award (Top Linebacker): Jordan Glasgow
· Richard Katcher Award (Top Defensive Lineman/outside LB): Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson
· Hugh H. Rader Award (Top Offensive Linemen): Ben Bredeson and Jon Runyan Jr.
· Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Ronnie Bell
· Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Ambry Thomas
· Toughest Player of the Year Award: Ben Mason
· Blue Collar Award (Hardest Worker): Jordan Glasgow
· Rookie of the Year: Offense — Zach Charbonnet, Defense — Daxton Hill, Special Teams — Giles Jackson
· Special Teams Player of the Year: Khaleke Hudson
· Offensive Player of the Year: Nico Collins
· Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Uche
· Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player of the Year: Shea Patterson
