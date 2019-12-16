Wolverine Digest
Michigan Wolverines Football: The Schemmy Awards

Brandon Brown

· Dr. Arthur Robinson Scholarship Award (Highest GPA): Louis Grodman

· Scout Team Players of the Year: Offense — Zach Carpenter, Defense — David Ojabo, Special Teams — Jared Davis

· Most Improved Players: Offense — Hassan Haskins, Defense — Brad Hawkins, Special Teams — Peter Bush

· Ufer Spirit Award: Joe Files

· Roger Zatkoff Award (Top Linebacker): Jordan Glasgow

· Richard Katcher Award (Top Defensive Lineman/outside LB): Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson

· Hugh H. Rader Award (Top Offensive Linemen): Ben Bredeson and Jon Runyan Jr.

· Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Ronnie Bell

· Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Ambry Thomas

· Toughest Player of the Year Award: Ben Mason

· Blue Collar Award (Hardest Worker): Jordan Glasgow

· Rookie of the Year: Offense — Zach Charbonnet, Defense — Daxton Hill, Special Teams — Giles Jackson

· Special Teams Player of the Year: Khaleke Hudson

· Offensive Player of the Year: Nico Collins

· Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Uche

· Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player of the Year: Shea Patterson

What do you think of the list? Are there any that you would change? Comment below!!!

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Running Back

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a couple of bright spots in the backfield this year but who shined the brightest?

BREAKING: Tarik Black Enters The Transfer Portal

Brandon Brown

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins never really got it going at Michigan so now he'll try to do so elsewhere.

Shea Patterson Is Michigan's MVP

Brandon Brown

Michigan got contributions from a lot of guys this year but no one was more important than Shea Patterson.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stock Report: December 15, 2019

Brandon Brown

Michigan has now lost two in a row but some young players are starting to step up.

What We Learned About Michigan Hoops After Historically Tough Stretch

Steve Deace

The Wolverines just completed a grueling schedule -- 7 top 50 teams in just 17 days. What did it teach us about this Michigan basketball team?

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Defends Zavier Simpson Taking Final Shot

MichaelSpath

Zavier Simpson missed the final shot in Saturday's 71-70 loss to Oregon, but coach Juwan Howard explains why it was the right shot to take, by the right person.

Daydrion Taylor Talks Woodson, Brady; Hit That Ended His Career

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

On Friday's #GameOfMyLife, former safety Daydrion Taylor discussed the hit in 1997 at Penn State that ended his playing career but molded him into the person he is today.

Michigan Football Chatter: What Needs To Happen To Get Over OSU Hump

MichaelSpath

We let our insiders and sources process Michigan's regular-season loss to Ohio State, but now they're ready to weigh in.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Being Stuck in College Football's Friend Zone

Steve Deace

Michigan football is stuck in college football's version of the friend zone. Is there a way out for the Wolverines to consummate their championship aspirations?

Video & Analysis: Franz Wagner Humble In Talking About His Big Game

MichaelSpath

It was a career day for Michigan freshman Franz Wagner, but you wouldn't know that from talking to him.