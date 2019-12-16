Michigan Wolverines Football: The Schemmy Awards

· Dr. Arthur Robinson Scholarship Award (Highest GPA): Louis Grodman

· Scout Team Players of the Year: Offense — Zach Carpenter, Defense — David Ojabo, Special Teams — Jared Davis

· Most Improved Players: Offense — Hassan Haskins, Defense — Brad Hawkins, Special Teams — Peter Bush

· Ufer Spirit Award: Joe Files

· Roger Zatkoff Award (Top Linebacker): Jordan Glasgow

· Richard Katcher Award (Top Defensive Lineman/outside LB): Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson

· Hugh H. Rader Award (Top Offensive Linemen): Ben Bredeson and Jon Runyan Jr.

· Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Ronnie Bell

· Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Ambry Thomas

· Toughest Player of the Year Award: Ben Mason

· Blue Collar Award (Hardest Worker): Jordan Glasgow

· Rookie of the Year: Offense — Zach Charbonnet, Defense — Daxton Hill, Special Teams — Giles Jackson

· Special Teams Player of the Year: Khaleke Hudson

· Offensive Player of the Year: Nico Collins

· Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Uche

· Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player of the Year: Shea Patterson

