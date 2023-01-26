Trevor Keegan On Why He Returned To Michigan

After four years at the University of Michigan, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan had a big decision to make: enter the NFL Draft, or return for his fifth year at Michigan. After weeks of careful consideration, the 6-6, 305-pound veteran decided he wasn't quite finished in Ann Arbor.

On Wednesday, Keegan joined Jon Jansen for another installment of the Conqu'ring Heroes Podcast to elaborate on his decision to return.

"It was super hard," said Keegan. "You grew up your whole life wanting to go to the NFL...when it's in the grasp of your hands, you didn't want to take it. But after talking to family, friends, coaches - you realize that, maybe another year at Michigan can help me even more in the future. So that process took a while, talking to people and figuring it out There's people that say go, stay, go, stay...and it messes with your head. Finally you just make a decision on your own, and I felt like this was the best decision for me."

Keegan's experience will certainly help bolster Michigan's odds of capturing the coveted Joe Moore award for the third straight season. During his junior year in 2021, he appeared in 13 games and made 11 starts at the left guard position. As a senior in 2022, he started 11 of Michigan's 14 games at left guard, missing three due to a neck injury.

Keegan is one of several key pieces to Michigan's offense that opted for another season in Ann Arbor, joining right guard Zak Zinter, running back Blake Corum, and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson.