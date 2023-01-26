Former Wolverine Lands Head Coaching Position At Wayne State

After a year with the Denver Broncos, former Michigan Wolverine Tyrone Wheatley is returning to coaching at the collegiate level - this time as head coach at Wayne State. The Warriors made it official on Thursday, announcing Wheatley as the 20th head coach in program history.

"First of all I would like to thank Wayne State University, President M. Roy Wilson and athletic director Erika Wallace for the opportunity to lead a great university and its football team," said Wheatley.



"Throughout the interview process, Mrs. Wallace showed that Wayne State was well prepared and very detailed in what they wanted in the football program and the direction of the athletic department. This made me really excited about the job. I am looking forward to coming home, as they always say there is no place like home. No matter where I have been, I've always tried to recruit the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. I am pleased, honored and blessed to be back home and to coach at Wayne State University."

Wheatley, a Michigan native, was born in Inkster and played college football at the University of Michigan. During his four seasons in Ann Arbor, Wheatley rushed for 4,178 yards and 47 touchdowns - both marks good for top-five all time at Michigan. He would go on to become a first-round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft, spending nine seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Oakland Raiders.

After several coaching stops at both the collegiate and NFL level, Wheatley returned to the University of Michigan during 2015-2016 seasons as the running backs coach on Jim Harbaugh's staff.