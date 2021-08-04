Michigan To Host 'Maize Out' Against Washington

The Big House will be rocking on Sept. 11 as the University of Michigan announces 'Maize Out' game against Washington.

On Wednesday, the University of Michigan announced that it will schedule it's 'Maize Out' game for week two when the Washington Huskies come to town.

You can read the full release below.

Michigan Football Hosts ‘Maize Out’ vs. Washington

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced today (Wednesday, Aug. 4) that the football game vs. Washington on Saturday, Sept. 11, will be designated as a ‘Maize Out’. All fans are encouraged to wear maize clothing to support the Wolverines against the Huskies.

“Playing in front of a sold-out Big House is one of the most surreal feelings you can ever imagine as a player, especially when the game is under the lights in primetime,” said senior linebacker Josh Ross. “As we walk out the tunnel on September 11, seeing our fans decked out in all maize for the Washington game, would make us excited like no other! We are ready to get the season up and running in the next week and can’t wait to see all of our fans cheering us on in the fall. Go Blue!”

The Michigan ‘Maize Out’ tee is available for purchase in all M Den store locations, as well as online at mden.com.

Kickoff for this nationally televised game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ABC.