Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Brandon Brown

College football coaches don't really care about the fans and that's fine. But as a member of the Michigan media, my ear is firmly pressed to the ground when it comes to gauging how Jim Harbaugh as doing as U-M's head coach when it comes to pleasing the masses clad in maize and blue. The sound right now isn't so pleasant.

With an 0-5 record against Ohio State, a 1-4 record in bowl games and lackluster performances against good teams mounting, Jim Harbaugh has not done what many fans thought he would do in Ann Arbor. 

Harbaugh has been good. He wins over 70 percent of his games and has Michigan as the tenth-winningest program in the country over the last five years. But as far as the big boxes go, he simply hasn't checked them. At this point the majority of the Michigan fanbase is pretty disgruntled. Some people are still hanging on and think that Harbaugh is the savior but a bigger faction are just about done with this experience.

What does Jim Harbaugh have to do to win back fans that are frustrated with him? Michael Spath and I discuss...

Has Jim Harbaugh lost you as a fan or not? If so, what does he have to do to win you back? Comment below!!!

SirMalachi
SirMalachi

I'm on the fence on this. After the 2020 season I'll be on one side or the other.

