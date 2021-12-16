McNamara Inks NIL Deal with Biggest Name in Football

The junior quarterback made the announcement on Thursday morning, locking up one of the more impressive NIL deals of the 2021 season.

With Tom Brady set to launch his new apparel brand next month, the former Michigan QB - and current NFL goat - has brought on a handful of athletes to promote the brand. Among the group of athletes tasked with promoting the new BRADY brand website is current Michigan QB Cade McNamara.

“These hardworking and driven players embody the spirit and ethos in which this brand was founded,” Brady wrote in a Thursday morning post to Instagram. “From my fellow Michigan Men Cade McNamara and Andrew Fenty to Shedeur Sanders, Jermaine Samuels, and more, I’m excited for the world to first see BRADY on the next generation of superstars.”

While endorsement deals are great, McNamara and the Wolverines have much bigger fish to fry as they prepare for the No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff. The two programs square off in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 (7:30 p.m., ESPN) for a spot in the 2021 national championship game.