Five Reasons Why Michigan Will Win Another Big Ten Championship In 2023

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the next college football season, especially if you're a Michigan Football fan. With an experienced roster and a coaching staff left mostly intact, the Wolverines are already well-positioned to win their third straight Big Ten Championship in 2023

Here's why:

1. The Coaching Staff

There's absolutely no question that the best case scenario for the football program was that Jim Harbaugh would opt to remain at Michigan for the foreseeable future, and that's exactly what he decided just over one week ago. After spending several weeks flirting with an NFL return following the conclusion of the 2022 season, Harbaugh made his intentions clear - kind of - back on Jan. 16.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan - the coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families," Harbaugh said. "My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, 'Don't try to out-happy, happy.' Go Blue!"

With that, most of the speculation surrounding his future at Michigan was put to rest for the time being, and the planning for another run at a title in 2023 could begin. Soon after his announcement, Harbaugh hit the recruiting trail hard - visiting with top prospects like five-star QB Dylan Riola (the No. 1 QB and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class).

Equally as important, Harbaugh was able to maintain the top members of his staff - including guys like offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Co-DC Steve Clinkscale, and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

With so much leadership on staff returning to Schembechler Hall in 2023, it's easy to feel optimistic about Michigan's chances of making in three Big Ten Championships in a row.

2. The Defense

Defensively, the Wolverines are pretty much set at every single position on the field - with a slight question mark at one of the corner positions. Outside of that, the Wolverines return experienced players like DB's Mike Sainristil, Rod Moore, RJ Moten, and Makari Paige, DL's Kris Jenkins and Rayshaun Benny, LB's Michael Barrett and Junior Colson, and edge rushers Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor. .

Even better, Michigan has several young players who received a tremendous amount of playing time during their freshman season in Ann Arbor, including guys like CB Will Johnson, EDGE Derrick Moore, DL Mason Graham, and DL Kenneth Grant.

With so much experienced talent set for a return in 2023, the Wolverines should once again have one of the top defensive units in the country.

3. JJ McCarthy

Though it was far from perfect, it's clear that sophomore JJ McCarthy was exactly what Michigan fans hoped he would be when he took over as the starter in Week Two. From his infectious personality to his elite physical and leadership abilities, it's clear that McCarthy is already the best quarterback of the Harbaugh era to date.

When McCarthy had a clean pocket, he proved that he could put the football pretty much anywhere he needed to. When things broke down, McCarthy showed his ability to burn a defense with his legs - finishing as the teams third leading rusher with 70 yards and 5 touchdowns on 14 attempts.

As a starter, McCarthy went 12-1 and became the first quarterback in Michigan Football history to win their first 12 games as a starter - passing former U-M QB Dennis Franklin who won his first 10 starts back in 1972.

Entering his junior season, McCarthy will have a whole host of weapons at his disposal - including guys like Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson, Darrius Clemons, Tyler Morris, AJ Henning and more. With a year of experience now under his belt, there's very little doubt that McCarthy will return in 2023 as the best quarterback in the Big Ten Conference.

4. The Offensive Line

Although the Wolverines have featured some great offensive lines in years past, the 2023 version might be the best in program history - which is saying a lot when considering that the Wolverines have captured the Joe Moore award for the last two seasons.

Michigan returns veteran experience in guys like left guard Trevor Keegan, right guard Zak Zinter, and tackles Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones.

Although they lose the experience of left tackle Ryan Hayes and center Olu Oluwatimi, the Wolverines did a phenomenal job in securing talent from the transfer portal to help fill any gaps that may exist. Center Drake Nugent, a transfer from Stanford, is the most likely candidate to take the place of Oluwatimi. Myles Hinton (6-7, 320 lbs), another transfer from Stanford, will certainly make a push for a starting tackle role. Ladarius Henderson, a transfer with experience at both the tackle and guard positions, will also have the opportunity to solidify a starting role up front.

Either way you cut it, the Michigan Wolverines are absolutely stacked on the offensive line - with at least 14 guys already on the roster who have a legitimate opportunity to earn a starting role.

5. The Backfield

Last, but certainly not least, is the tandem backfield of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. The duo, who most refer to as 'lightning and lightning', put together the most prolific single-season for a backfield duo in Michigan Football history - accounting for a combined 2,454 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

Although both battled injuries during the 2022 season, the two talented backs are expected to return to 100 percent health by the time the fall season roles around.

With Corum's ability to present a consistent and devastating rushing attack, along with the potential for Edwards to take it to the house any time he gets his hands on the ball, this backfield is going to present a big problem for opposing defenses in 2023.

Honorable Mention: The Schedule

As is often the case, Michigan's season will likely be decided by a handful of games. Here's a look at Michigan's full schedule, along with the games that could derail Michigan's chances of making it three in a row as Big Ten Champions:

Week One: East Carolina Week Two: UNLV Week Three: Bowling Green Week Four: Rutgers Week Five: at Nebraska Week Six: at Minnesota Week Seven: Indiana Week Eight: at Michigan State Week Nine: Purdue Week Ten: at Penn State Week Eleven: at Maryland Week Twelve: Ohio State

That being said, the schedule does line up somewhat favorably for the Wolverines as they look to defend their status as conference champions, but it won't be easy. Trips to Nebraska and Minnesota can always be risky. Even worse, Michigan fans know all too well about the dangers that come with playing Michigan State in East Lansing and Penn State in Happy Valley - a late-season game that will likely be a white-out.

And then, of course, 'The Game' between Michigan and Ohio State will likely decide who represents the East Division in the Big Ten Championship, and ultimately the College Football Playoff.

Either way you cut it, the Wolverines will almost certainly be favored in all 12 games they play during the 2023 regular season.