It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation

U-M's Olu Oluwatimi transferred to Michigan for the 2022 season, and that decision is now paying off in a very big way.

It's official: Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi is the best center in all of college football. 

In his first year with the University of Michigan, the transfer from the University of Virginia has been a key piece to the Wolverines dominant offensive line. As a result of his production and consistency, Oluwatimi was recently awarded with the Rimington Trophy - an award given to the best center in college football. 

Prior to Michigan, Oluwatimi earned three varsity letters at Virginia (2019-20-21), making 32 straight starts at center. He began his career at Air Force (2017) before transferring to the University of Virginia, where he earned his degree in economics.

Here's a little bit more about Oluwatimi and his accomplishments, via MGoBlue.com:

AT MICHIGAN
• Rimington Award Winner (2022)
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, second team, media)
• Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Winner (2022)
• Made 13 career starts at center
• Outland Trophy Finalist (2022)
• Part of a Joe Moore Award Finalist offensive line (2022)
• Semifinalist, Rotary Lombardi Award

Graduate Student (2022)
• Rimington Award Winner, the third in Michigan history
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, second team, media)
• Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Winner
• Outland Trophy Finalist
• Part of a Joe Moore Award Finalist offensive line
• Rotary Lombardi Award Semifinalist
• Midseason All-American by The Athletic (first team)
• Member of the Rotary Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List
• Twice shared Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performances against Penn State and at Ohio State
• Made his U-M debut and started at center against Colorado State (Sept. 3)
• Started at center against Hawaii (Sept. 10), UConn (Sept. 17), Maryland (Sept. 24), Penn State (Oct. 15), Michigan State (Oct. 29), Nebraska (Nov. 12), Illinois (Nov. 19), at Iowa (Oct. 1), at Indiana (Oct. 8), Rutgers (Nov. 5), at Ohio State (Nov. 26), against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 3)

